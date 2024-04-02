Metro station near Huntington Park closed for assault investigation

A Metro train station was temporarily closed on Tuesday for a lengthy investigation into an assault that happened in the early morning hours.

The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies who were dispatched to the A Line Florence Station, located in the 7220 block of Graham Avenue.

"According to an initial police report, a male was attacked by another male ... as he was exiting the station," said Metro's Jose Ubaldo. "The victim was transported, with serious injuries to a local hospital."

While the investigation continued, Metro established a bus bridge for those passengers looking to use the rail on Tuesday. The buses took them between the Slauson and Firestone stations until around 8 a.m, when the investigation was concluded.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LASD.