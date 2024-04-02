Watch CBS News
Local News

Metro station near Huntington Park closed for assault investigation

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A Metro train station was temporarily closed on Tuesday for a lengthy investigation into an assault that happened in the early morning hours. 

The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies who were dispatched to the A Line Florence Station, located in the 7220 block of Graham Avenue. 

"According to an initial police report, a male was attacked by another male ... as he was exiting the station," said Metro's Jose Ubaldo. "The victim was transported, with serious injuries to a local hospital."

While the investigation continued, Metro established a bus bridge for those passengers looking to use the rail on Tuesday. The buses took them between the Slauson and Firestone stations until around 8 a.m, when the investigation was concluded. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LASD. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on April 2, 2024 / 8:36 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.