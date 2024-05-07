LA Metro security guard stabbed, another shot and killed in East Hollywood

A man was shot and killed after he allegedly stabbed a security guard near a Metro station in Hollywood Tuesday morning.

The guard was reportedly stabbed in the leg around 9 a.m. near the station located at 1500 N. Vermont Ave. while he was doing a "routine security sweep," according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the guard was in a non-public area when he encountered a trespasser and got into an altercation when he was stabbed.

"This resulted in an altercation where Contract Security Guards first utilized pepper spray and then after the trespasser stabbed one of the guards in the leg, a Contract Security Guard fired a weapon in self-defense," said Metro in a statement.

The suspect was then found about a block away near the intersection of De Longpre and Vermont Avenues, unconscious and not breathing.

Homicide detectives are on the way to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.