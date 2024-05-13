Juvenile stabbed during robbery on Metro bus

Police arrested two boys for stabbing a juvenile during a robbery on a Metro bus Monday night.

The attack happened at about 7:05 p.m. at the intersection of Los Feliz Road and Central Avenue in Glendale. The Glendale Police Department said the group of male juvenile suspects approached the victim on the bus and tried to steal his backpack. The suspects ran away from the bus but police eventually found two of them and placed them in custody.

One of the suspects is still at large.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department took over the investigation since the attack happened on a bus.