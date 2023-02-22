Wild winds, freezing temperatures moving into SoCal

Wild winds, freezing temperatures moving into SoCalget the free app
Another storm is moving towards Southern California, with forecasters predicting that exceedingly low temperatures, paired with strong winds, could create an unusual situation for the normally sunny Southland.
The storm is expected to last from late Tuesday evening and well into the weekend, with significant impact expected for much of the region.
"A strong cold front will move over southwest California through Wednesday morning with very windy conditions and rapidly falling snow levels," the National Weather Service said. "Cold, showery weather will persist until an unusual winter storm brings periods of heavy rain and heavy mountain snow to the region Friday through Saturday night."
The complex storm brings along a slew of weather warnings and watches, as temperatures below freezing could bring snowfall levels down to areas located at elevations just 1,000 feet above sea level.
Some regions that could experience a rare snowfall include:
- the high desert like the Mojave desert,
- nearly all foothill areas,
- a large portion of the Inland Empire,
- the Santa Clarita Valley.
Additionally, places like the Conejo, Simi and San Fernando Valleys could see snowfall, including the metropolitan Los Angeles area.
It has been more than a decade sine the Southland has seen a storm of this measure, with the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys receiving significant snowfall back in 2011.
This storm, which will last for multiple days, stands to be a "major disruption-type event for millions of Southern California residents," according to KCAL-News forecasters.
Los Angeles County residents living near mountains will be subject to a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Tuesday evening until 4 p.. Saturday afternoon, with up to five inches of snow falling by Wednesday night. Some winds may reach gusts up to 75 miles per hour.
Mountain communities upwards of 4,000 feet elevation should expect anywhere between two and five feet of snow by Saturday, with some areas reaching up to 7 feet. While foothill communities can look forward up to a foot of snow.
"Significant snowfall" is expected on "most major mountain passes," including the Grapevine, where several inches of snow could fall as soon as Wednesday evening.
In the Antelope Valley, residents will be under a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. Wednesday morning until 4 p.m. Friday, with as many as six inches of snow expected in foothills, and up to three inches on the valley floor. Some winds may reach up to 65 miles per hour throughout the week.
Forecasters predict that the early stages of the massive storm will be widespread winds, with most regions experiencing gusts of wind between 30 and 50 miles per hour.
"There will be the potential for tree damage and power outages just due to winds alone through Wednesday, along with travel impacts at our major airports," the NWS said. "Snow levels drop rapidly from the current 6,000 feet range to near 1,000 feet tomorrow."
As the storm continues to move into the area come Thursday, heavier precipitation will begin to fall, with many areas subject to "a threat of urban flooding and issues near recent burn areas."