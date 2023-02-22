Watch CBS News
Blizzard Warning issued for Ventura and Los Angeles county areas: Weather advisories issued for the icy winter storm rocking Southern California

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Feb. 21)
Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Feb. 21) 03:04

The latest winter storm is expected to bring frigid temperatures to many places across Southern California. We've compiled a list of the latest weather advisories and evacuation orders you should look out for.

Los Angeles County:  

San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley
  • Wind advisory: 2/21 8 p.m. to 2/22 10 a.m.
Los Angeles County Mountains
  • Winter storm warning: 2/21 3 p.m. to 2/25 4 p.m.
  • Blizzard warning from 4 a.m Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday
National Weather Service issues blizzard warning for Los Angeles County mountain ranges 01:42
Beaches
  • Wind advisory: 2/21 8 p.m. to 2/22 10 a.m.
  • High surf advisory: 2/21 7 p.m. to 2/23 3 a.m.
Santa Monica Mountains
  • Wind advisory: 2/21 8 p.m. to 2/22 10 a.m.

Orange County:

Orange County (inland)
  • Wind advisory: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/22 6 p.m.

Orange County (coast)

  • Wind advisory: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/22 8 p.m. 
  • High surf advisory: 2/21 12:50 p.m. to 2/23 3 a.m.

Inland Empire:

San Bernardino County
  • Wind advisory: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/22 6 p.m.
  • Winter weather advisory: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/23 10 a.m.
  • High wind warning: 2/21 12:30 p.m. to 2/22 10 a.m.
San Bernardino County mountains
  • Winter storm warning: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/25 at 3 p.m.
Riverside County
  • Winter weather advisory: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/23 10 a.m.
  • Wind advisory: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/22 6 p.m.
Riverside County mountains  
  • Winter storm warning: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/25 3 p.m.

Ventura County:

Ventura County Mountains
  • Blizzard warning from 4 a.m Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday

For more on the arctic blast that is affecting Southern California click here

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 10:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

