Blizzard Warning issued for Ventura and Los Angeles county areas: Weather advisories issued for the icy winter storm rocking Southern California
The latest winter storm is expected to bring frigid temperatures to many places across Southern California. We've compiled a list of the latest weather advisories and evacuation orders you should look out for.
Los Angeles County:
San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley
- Wind advisory: 2/21 8 p.m. to 2/22 10 a.m.
Los Angeles County Mountains
- Winter storm warning: 2/21 3 p.m. to 2/25 4 p.m.
- Blizzard warning from 4 a.m Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday
Beaches
- Wind advisory: 2/21 8 p.m. to 2/22 10 a.m.
- High surf advisory: 2/21 7 p.m. to 2/23 3 a.m.
Santa Monica Mountains
- Wind advisory: 2/21 8 p.m. to 2/22 10 a.m.
Orange County:
Orange County (inland)
- Wind advisory: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/22 6 p.m.
Orange County (coast)
- Wind advisory: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/22 8 p.m.
- High surf advisory: 2/21 12:50 p.m. to 2/23 3 a.m.
Inland Empire:
San Bernardino County
- Wind advisory: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/22 6 p.m.
- Winter weather advisory: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/23 10 a.m.
- High wind warning: 2/21 12:30 p.m. to 2/22 10 a.m.
San Bernardino County mountains
- Winter storm warning: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/25 at 3 p.m.
Riverside County
- Winter weather advisory: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/23 10 a.m.
- Wind advisory: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/22 6 p.m.
Riverside County mountains
- Winter storm warning: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/25 3 p.m.
Ventura County:
Ventura County Mountains
- Blizzard warning from 4 a.m Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday
For more on the arctic blast that is affecting Southern California click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.