Blizzard Warning issued for Ventura and Los Angeles county areas: Weather advisories issued for the icy winter storm rocking Southern California

The latest winter storm is expected to bring frigid temperatures to many places across Southern California. We've compiled a list of the latest weather advisories and evacuation orders you should look out for.

Los Angeles County:

San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley

Wind advisory: 2/21 8 p.m. to 2/22 10 a.m.

Los Angeles County Mountains

Winter storm warning: 2/21 3 p.m. to 2/25 4 p.m.

Blizzard warning from 4 a.m Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday

Beaches

Wind advisory: 2/21 8 p.m. to 2/22 10 a.m.

High surf advisory: 2/21 7 p.m. to 2/23 3 a.m.

Santa Monica Mountains

Wind advisory: 2/21 8 p.m. to 2/22 10 a.m.

Orange County:

Orange County (inland)

Wind advisory: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/22 6 p.m.

Orange County (coast)

Wind advisory: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/22 8 p.m.

High surf advisory: 2/21 12:50 p.m. to 2/23 3 a.m.



Inland Empire:

San Bernardino County

Wind advisory: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/22 6 p.m.

Winter weather advisory: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/23 10 a.m.

High wind warning: 2/21 12:30 p.m. to 2/22 10 a.m.

San Bernardino County mountains

Winter storm warning: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/25 at 3 p.m.

Riverside County

Winter weather advisory: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/23 10 a.m.

Wind advisory: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/22 6 p.m.

Riverside County mountains

Winter storm warning: 2/21 1:30 p.m. to 2/25 3 p.m.

Ventura County:

Ventura County Mountains

Blizzard warning from 4 a.m Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday

