High winds pound beaches in Long Beach, Orange County

As the powerful winter storm sends its first blasts into Southern California, gusts howling along the coast sent sand blowing into the air in Long Beach and other shores across Orange County.

The strong winds have already caused some major trouble on Roycroft Avenue where a large eucalyptus tree toppled over Tuesday night. It destroyed four cars including Kyle Naumovski's 10-year-old Honda.

"I was hopeful that I maybe dodged a bullet but no it was all covered," he said.

According to the Long Beach Fire Department, crews have received 16 reports of downed utility lines since the gusts arrived on Tuesday.

Over in Orange County, winds blew up to 46 mph on Wednesday, sending sand all over the place.

"I just wanted to see the waves and how it's like here but it's pretty wild," said one vistor.

The winds were strong enough to tear apart a dock in Newport Harbor.

The National Weather Service is forecasting high surf until Thursday with waves possibly reaching 12 feet high. Authorities have asked boaters to stay in the ports as the conditions are capable of capsizing vessels. Beachgoers have also been told to stay out of the water.

While the coasts aren't expecting any snow like other areas in Southern California, heavy rains are expected to batter the area from Thursday to Saturday.