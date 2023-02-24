Flash flood warning issued for Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties

The National Weather Service expanded a Flash Flood Warning for more areas in Los Angeles County until 10 p.m. on Friday.

The areas under this warning include: Burbank, Griffith Park, Universal City, North Hollywood, Pasadena, Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Van Nuys, Beverly Hills, Alhambra, Encino, Northridge, Santa Clarita, Chatsworth, Woodland Hills, Whittier, West Covina, Glendora and San Dimas.

Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties are also under the Flash Flood Warning.

A Flash Flood Warning was also issued for Glendale and Santa Clarita.

Heavy rainfall continues across the warned areas where 3 to 6 inches of rain has already fallen and 2 to 4 additional inches are possible.

Flash flooding will be limited to locations below snow levels, which fall from 4,500 feet to 3,000 feet, including burn scar areas:

Thousand Oaks

Simi Valley

Santa Barbara

Camarillo

Lompoc

Fillmore

Ojai

Montecito

Santa Ynez

Point Conception

Chatsworth

Moorpark,

Santa Paula

Carpinteria

Solvang

Vandenberg Air Force Base

Summerland

Isla Vista

Rincon Point

La Conchita



A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding and debris flows are imminent or occurring and residents living in the area should get away from these areas.