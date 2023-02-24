Flash flood warning issued for Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
The National Weather Service expanded a Flash Flood Warning for more areas in Los Angeles County until 10 p.m. on Friday.
The areas under this warning include: Burbank, Griffith Park, Universal City, North Hollywood, Pasadena, Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Van Nuys, Beverly Hills, Alhambra, Encino, Northridge, Santa Clarita, Chatsworth, Woodland Hills, Whittier, West Covina, Glendora and San Dimas.
Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties are also under the Flash Flood Warning.
Heavy rainfall continues across the warned areas where 3 to 6 inches of rain has already fallen and 2 to 4 additional inches are possible.
Flash flooding will be limited to locations below snow levels, which fall from 4,500 feet to 3,000 feet, including burn scar areas:
- Thousand Oaks
- Simi Valley
- Santa Barbara
- Camarillo
- Lompoc
- Fillmore
- Ojai
- Montecito
- Santa Ynez
- Point Conception
- Chatsworth
- Moorpark,
- Santa Paula
- Carpinteria
- Solvang
- Vandenberg Air Force Base
- Summerland
- Isla Vista
- Rincon Point
- La Conchita
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding and debris flows are imminent or occurring and residents living in the area should get away from these areas.
