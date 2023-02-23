Wrightwood expecting several feet of new snow as Southern California feels the first blasts of the winter storm

Wrightwood's Mountain High resort is waiting in excitement as the winter storm's first blasts hit the region.

"This is it! The one we've been waiting for. Conditions are about to go from good to 'Oh my gosh. I can't believe this is So Cal,'" said John McColly, the resort's vice president of sales and marketing.

The resort said it hopes to see several feet of new snow to elevations as low as 3,000 feet. According to the National Weather Service, through Thursday, Wrightwood can expect at most 18 inches of snow accumulation. However, meteorologists believe the snow totals are expected to jump up drastically once Friday comes around — raising the possibility of blizzard conditions.

Mario Barba, of Inglewood, Calif., soars off a makeshift snow jump following recent snowfall in the San Gabriel Mountains, near Wrightwood, on Jan. 27, 2021. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

On Friday, Wrightwood can see a high of 38 total inches of snow, and low of 26 inches of snow. The snowfall is expected to die down as Saturday starts with a relatively modest 9 inches of snow accumulation.

Because of the heavy snow, the NWS has issued a Winter Storm Warning until 3 p.m. Saturday and the weather service anticipates the temperatures to drop drastically because of the possibility of 50 mph wind gusts.

The NWS advised against traveling at this time as it may be "very difficult to impossible" to commute because of the hazardous conditions. The cold wind chills could drive temperatures to -15 degrees.

The winter storm has affected other areas such as Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, prompting the first Blizzard Warning since 1989. By Saturday night, meteorologists expect 2-5 feet of snow accumulation for areas near the elevation of 4,000 feet. A few places at a higher elevation can expect almost 7 feet of snow. Most major mountain passes, as well as regions around 2000-4000 feet, can expect 6-12 inches of snow.

The NWS recommends to anyone traveling during the winter storm to carry an extra flashlight, food and water in their car in case of an emergency.