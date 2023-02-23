Watch CBS News

Flurries coming down in the Cajon Pass

Caltrans crews were spreading a cinder/salt/gravel mix on roadways through the Cajon Pass to help vehicle traction Thursday morning, and motorists are urged to drive with caution as snow accumulates. Kara Finnstrom reports from the 15 Freeway.
