When it snows, make a snowman: A rarity in Yucaipa

It's an unusual sight and experience for Yucaipa. While winter weather -- and snow -- has caused some problems in the area, it's also making for some fun.

Just outside the snow-filled Yucaipa Regional Park Thursday, students said they "were so happy," and "so excited" to stay home and play in the snow after schools were closed due to weather.

So, with a lot of snow, some sticks, and rocks, up went a snowman in Yucaipa.

The students said they have seen snow before in the area, but not like this. "it just never stuck, more like slush."

Adults also joined the kids to enjoy the snow. Resident Amy Adams ditched work to make snow angels in the lush snow.

"This is amazing. I left work because I can't be at work while there is snow," said Adams.

The snow is also exciting local businesses hoping that it will drive visitors to the area.

"This brings more traffic up here," said Brandon Gallegos, whose family owns the Oak Glen Steakhouse.

While some had fun in the snow, the conditions did create road hazards Wednesday night in the area with a 20-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in the city of Yucaipa.