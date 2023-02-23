LA County issues Phase 2 mudflow alert for areas near Fish Fire burn scar

Los Angeles County Department of Public Works officials have issued a Phase 2 Mudflow Alert for residents living near the Fish Fire burn scar in lieu of the powerful storm heading into Southern California.

The alert will remain in place from Thursday morning to Sunday morning due to the heavy precipitation predicted to hit the Duarte area.

As usual during times of heavy rain, residents living from Mel Canyon Road and Brookridge Road to Fish Canyon Road are directed to follow a number of different protocols, including:

Road closure on Mel Canyon Road from Brookridge Road to Fish Canyon Road beginning Thursday at 11 p.m. and lasting until Saturday.

Parking restriction on Mel Canyon Road from Brookridge Road to Fish Canyon Road, as well as Deerlane Road between Mel Canyon Road and Greenbank Avenue.

All trash bins must be removed from the street.

Friday's scheduled trash pick-up is canceled until Monday.

