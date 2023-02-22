Drivers beware: Incoming storm likely to impact traffic on the Grapevine

One major Southern California thoroughfare may be severely impacted by the incoming winter storm, with snowfall expected at elevation levels as low as 1,000 feet in coming days.

KCAL-News

The Grapevine, the commonly reference 40-mile stretch of the I-5 Freeway that stretches from northern Los Angeles County to Kern County, is often affected by winter storms, when snow begins to fall and create dangerous driving conditions.

Many times in the past, California Highway Patrol officers have resorted to escorting vehicles through the pass when winter storms hit the area.

This incoming storm appears to be no exception to that standard, with many drivers already preparing to take the necessary steps for safety, even if it means switching up their normal work habits.

"I'm going to deliver and then I'm going to do everything I can to continue working on that side of the hill," said Jon Barajas, a semi truck driver who said this wouldn't be the first time he got stuck on the road due to weather.

The severity of the looming storm is predicted to be so significant that many major freeways could be shut down, including the Cajon Pass, the 14 Freeway and many other roads that connect Southern California to the north.

Snow, rain, high winds & low temps predicted Tuesday night through Saturday. May impact I-5 Grapevine/Tejon Pass, SR-14, SR-138, SR-58 & SR-33. @CaltransDist7 Maintenance crews will be on-duty 24/7 for duration of storm. Updates at https://t.co/O37QesJHpw. pic.twitter.com/ctLFRWseF9 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 21, 2023

Ray Briones, another truck driver preparing for the storm, said that since his job requires him to drive up and down the Golden State, he's working to reroute from the usual path.

"I gotta rethink, I gotta think my travel and go around it all," he said. "But, I'm not the only one thinking that, so that's gonna be congested to."

Thus far, California Department of Transportation officials are advising as many people as possible to stay off the roads and avoid leaving home if they can. For those who do have to venture out, they recommend bearing with the traffic on their preferred routes, as any detours could prove to be more treacherous for drivers.