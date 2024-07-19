How to watch the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics: Livestream options, key dates, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Simone Biles waves to fans on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are almost here. Team USA rosters are set with the world's top sports talent, including Steph Curry, LeBron James, Scottie Scheffler, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Kevin Durant, Sha'Carri Richardson and more are scheduled to compete at the Olympic Games this summer.

Gearing up for the Paris Summer Games means making you are set up to watch all the terrific evens happening in Paris this summer, including new sports added to competition this year. This is your ultimate 2024 Summer Olympics viewing guide.

When are the 2024 Summer Olympic Games?

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from Friday, July 26, 2024, through Sunday, August 11, 2024.

What is the host city for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games?

The host city for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be Paris, France.

How to watch the Paris 2024 Olympics

NBC and Telemundo will broadcast at least nine hours of coverage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET each day. Some events will air on the USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

Peacock will livestream every event of the Paris 2024 Olympics, including the opening and closing ceremonies and every Olympic basketball game.

How to watch the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games without cable

While many cable packages include NBC and the other channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer Olympics, it's easy to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics if those channels aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

In addition to major sporting events like the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock offers its subscribers live-streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC and sports airing on USA Network. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $6 per month. An annual plan is available for $60 per year (best value). You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock's Olympic coverage will include "multi-view" options in which fans can curate their viewing journey, choosing the Olympic events they are most interested in watching.

Peacock will air exclusive coverage of PGA Tour events, Olympic trials and Paris Olympics 2024 events.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows, plus original programming such as the award-winning reality show "The Traitors."

If you don't have cable TV that includes NBC, one of the most cost-effective ways to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer also offers access to Olympic qualifiers, the 2024 Paris Games, NFL football airing on NBC, Fox and ABC (where available) and NFL Network with its Orange + Blue plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That Orange + Blue plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. Sports fans may want to up their coverage with the Sports Extra plan, which costs $11 per month, and includes Golf Channel among others. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like Wimbledon

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (19 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

You can also catch the 2024 Summer Olympics airing on network TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to network-aired sports like the Tour de France, and almost every NFL game next season. Packages include the live feed of sports and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just the Summer Olympics- all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Olympic events, you'll have access to NFL football, Fubo offers NCAA college sports, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, for an extra $10 per month.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

You can watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live with Fubo's lookback feature.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network and Golf Channel.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch the 2024 Summer Olympics and more top-tier sports coverage, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Golf Channel. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games and every NFL game on every network next season with Hulu + Live TV, plus exclusive live regular season NFL games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games airing on network TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision, and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and comes with a 12-foot digital coax cable.

This antenna is currently $56 at Amazon, reduced from $70 with coupon.

2024 Summer Olympic Games schedule: Key dates

Katie Ledecky of the United States reacts in the Women's 400m freestyle medal ceremony on Day One of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 15, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Below are key dates for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. For a full broadcast schedule of all events, including the opening and closing ceremonies, tap here.

Key dates for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games

Olympic Village Opens: July 13

Torch Relay in Paris: July 20 - July 26

Gymnastics: July 27 - August 5

Swimming: July 27 - August 4

Track and Field: August 1 - August 11

Breaking: August 9 and 10

Basketball: July 28 - August 9

Soccer: July 24 - August 10

Cycling (Track): August 1 - August 5

Volleyball: July 28 - August 11

Closing Ceremony: August 11

What new sports are included in the 2024 Summer Olympics?

32 sports will be represented at the Paris 2024 Olympics, including four new additions to the official competition: breaking, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing. All competitions will take place in and around Paris, save for the surfing competitions which will take place in Tahiti, a part of French Polynesia.

Fans may remember skateboarding and surfing made brief appearances at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Both sports make their official Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games this summer.

What is the official mascot of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris?

Paris 2024

The official mascot of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is called the Olympic Phryge. It is an adorable rendition of traditional small Phrygian hats. Decked out in red, white and blue, the colors of France's famous tricolor flag, the Olympic Phryge symbolizes freedom throughout French history.

When is the 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony?



The 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony is scheduled for July 26, 2024. For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony won't take place in a stadium. Instead, this summer's opening ceremony will bring sports to the heart of Paris via the Seine River.

The 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony will consist of boats for each national designation traveling up the Seine through the center of Paris. Going from east to west, 10,500 athletes will cross through Paris before finally landing in front of the Trocadéro, where the remainder of the opening ceremony will take place.

Is LeBron James competing for Team USA?

Not only is Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James scheduled to compete for Team USA, but the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics will reunite former Golden State Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns).

Other famous faces fans can expect to see on the basketball court competing for Team USA include Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers) and Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves). Edwards' teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo won't be on the court for the U.S. this summer, but will be competing for the Greek national team.

Team USA's women's basketball roster is equally star packed. Though Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark didn't make the team this year, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu will be representing the U.S. alongside Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces), Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury) and A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces).

Other notable athletes who have punched a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics include track star Sha'Carri Richardson, golf star Scottie Scheffler, No. 1- ranked Nelly Korda, 20-year-old tennis sensation Coco Gauff and No. 5-ranked tennis ace Jessica Pegula.