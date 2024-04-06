How to watch WWE WrestleMania 40 today: Livestream options, schedule, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns during the WWE Wrestlemania XL Kickoff on February 08, 2024, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. ouis Grasse/PXimages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

WrestleMania 40, the WWE's marquee event, is back this weekend for two days of smackdowns and smack talk that promises to deliver all the drama the WWE has to offer. WrestleMania 40 features the WWE return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has been out of the ring for the past eight years. In addition to the Rock's WWE return, WrestleMania 40 will also feature Logan Paul, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

If you want to smell what The Rock is cooking (and you do), keep reading to find how and when to watch WrestleMania 40 today and tomorrow.

How and when to watch WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 will take place over two days, starting Saturday, April 6, 2024 through Sunday, April 7, 2024. The events will start at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) on both days. WrestleMania 40 will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Peacock TV: The only way to watch WrestleMania 40

Peacock offers subscribers live streaming access to exclusive events like WrestleMania 40, in addition to top-tier sports like NFL games that air on NBC, Big Ten basketball and football, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling. The streamer hosts 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

Peacock Premium costs $6 per month or $30 per year.

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock airs NFL matchups airing live on NBC (that's Sunday Night Football and special NFL regular season and special NFL playoff Saturday games).

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows.

Peacock streams NASCAR races airing on NBC and USA Network.

Golf fans can take in big tournaments, including The Players Championship.

Subscribers get access to Peacock's massive library of recorded content, plus Peacock originals including "The Traitors," "Poker Face" and "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip."



Peacock Premium Plus is a terrific alternative for viewers who want to watch content without ads. A subscription to Peacock Premium Plus is $12 per month (or pay $120 for the year and save 17%).

Level up to Peacock Premium Plus and you'll get:

Everything included in Peacock Premium.

No ads (with some exclusions).

Select titles can be downloaded and watched offline (terrific for travelers).

Your local NBC affiliate, 24/7.

Students save 67% on Peacock

Students can also save even more on Peacock. Get Peacock Premium for $1.99 per month for 12 months and watch the Peacock exclusive WrestleMania 40 on April 6-7, plus all the other terrific sports events, comedies and reality shows now streaming on Peacock.

You'll need an annual student verification to take advantage of this A+ student discount.

Where is WrestleMania 40?

Cody Rhodes reacts after winning the WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

More than 100,000 people are expected to make the trip to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, for WrestleMania 40.

What's on the schedule for WrestleMania 40?

As of this article's writing, 13 matches have been announced, seven of which are for championships. In addition to the Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins match to determine the stipulation for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, this weekend's match cards include:

Women's World Championship match : Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch WE Intercontinental Championship match : Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso, six-pack ladder match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship : Finn Bálor and Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz and R-Truth vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate

Finn Bálor and Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz and R-Truth vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate World Heavyweight Championship match : Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Women's Championship match : Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley WWE United States Championship match: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

What night is the Rock appearing on WrestleMania 40?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns will face off against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Saturday, April 6.

What night is Logan Paul fighting at WrestleMania 40?

YouTuber turned fighter Logan Paul defends his title against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match on Sunday, April 7.