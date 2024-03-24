How to watch NASCAR races in 2024: Livestreaming options, schedule, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kyle Busch, driver of the #7 Group 1001 Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 24, 2024 in Hampton, Georgia. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is on. With four different networks airing the 36 NASCAR Cup Series races this season, finding out when and how to watch can make your head spin. We've taken the vertigo out of figuring out how to watch NASCAR this year by bringing you everything you need to know about how to watch NASCAR in 2024. We're even making it easy for you to watch without cable.

What networks air the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series races

Starting in 2025, NBC Sports will air all 36 NASCAR Cup Series races. Currently, racing fans can watch the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series races on NBC, USA Network, Fox and FS1, depending on the race.

How to watch the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series races without cable

While most cable packages include NBC, USA Network, Fox and FS1, it's easy to watch NASCAR in 2024 if NBC, USA Network, Fox and FS1 aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you don't have cable TV that includes NBC, USA Network, Fox and FS1, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NASCAR races this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to all four channels airing NASCAR this season, plus local ABC affiliates (where available) with its Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all of NASCAR's big moments this season.

The Sling TV Blue plan normally costs $45 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a $10 off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $35. If you want to add ESPN, you can upgrade to the Orange + Blue Tier plan, which is currently $50 for the first month and $60 after that. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Blue tier:

There are 42 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox, FS1 and USA affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch all NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024 on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access NBC, USA, Fox and FS1, in addition to almost every televised sporting event in 2024 including MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. There are a total of 199 channels on the Fubo Pro Tier to enjoy.

To watch NASCAR without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial, but Fubo is currently offering the first month at $60.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 199 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch NASCAR this season with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Fox and FS1, NBC and USA. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every Cup Series race on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch almost all live NFL games next season, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more. With Hulu + Live TV, you'll have access to live local network affiliate's programming without the hefty price of a cable subscription.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Peacock offers its subscribers live streaming access to NASCAR races that air on NBC and USA. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten football, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as Wrestlemania). There's 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $6 per month. An annual plan is available for $60 per year. You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

If you only want to watch NBC and USA-aired races, it's your least expensive option. If you want to watch stream NASCAR races on other networks, there are better choices above.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows.

Watch NASCAR races live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch NBC and Fox's 2024 NASCAR coverage on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch NASCAR without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 300-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound. It comes with an 18-foot digital coax cable.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

Below is the current 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the remaining races in the 2024 season. All times Eastern.

March 31: Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, 7:00 p.m. (Fox)

April 7: Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway 3:00 p.m. (FS1)

April 14: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, 3:30 p.m .(FS1)

April 21: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, 3:00 p.m. (Fox)

April 28: Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, 2:00 p.m. (FS1)

May 5: AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, 3:00 p.m. (FS1)

May 12: Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, 3:00 p.m. (FS1)

May 19: All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway (All-Star Race), 8:00 p.m. (FS1)

May 26: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, 6:00 p.m. (Fox)

June 2: Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

June 9: Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

June 16: Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway, 7:00 p.m. (USA)

June 23: At New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (USA)

June 30: Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, 3:30 p.m. (NBC)

July 7: Grant Park 165 at Chicago street course, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

July 14: At Pocono Raceway, 2:30 p.m. (USA)

July 21: Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Olympic break

Aug. 11: Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, 6:00 p.m. (USA)

Aug. 18: FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (USA)

Aug. 24: Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 1: Cook Out Southern 500* at Darlington Raceway, 6:00 p.m. (USA)

Playoff Round of 16

Sept. 8: Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, 3:00 p.m. (USA)

Sept. 15: Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International, 3:00 p.m. (USA)

Sept. 21: Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, 7:30 p.m. (USA)

Playoff Round of 12

Sept. 29: Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, 3:00 p.m. (USA)

Oct. 6: YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, 2:00 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 13: Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, 2:00 p.m. (NBC)

Playoff Round of 8

Oct. 20: South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 27: At Homestead-Miami Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 3: XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway, 2:00 p.m. (NBC)

Championship

Nov. 10: At Phoenix Raceway 3:00 p.m. (NBC)

Why does NASCAR take a two-week summer break?

Because NBC Sports is the official broadcaster of the Paris Summer Games, NASCAR will take a two-week pause in between races at Indy (July 21) and Richmond (Aug. 11).