How to watch Wimbledon 2024 today: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) during his Gentlemen's Singles First Round match against Mark Lajal (EST) during day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 1, 2024 in London, England. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Grab your tennis whites, Wimbledon is here. The only tennis Grand Slam event played on grass, the famed tournament offers all the pomp and circumstance England has to offer and features the tennis world's best.

Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have all moved on to the second round of the 14-day tournament, with more of the best in tennis hitting the grass today. Keep reading to find out when and how to watch Wimbledon 2024, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch Wimbledon 2024

Wimbledon will be played from July 1, 2024 through July 14, 2024, the last Grand Slam of the year before the Paris Summer Olympics. Singles competition began on Day 1, while doubles competition begins on Day 3.

You can watch Wimbledon on ABC (select weekend matches) and ESPN's family of channels. The Tennis Channel will also offer nightly coverage of Wimbledon starting at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) most evenings, and every match will be available on ESPN+. You can stream Wimbledon on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch Wimbledon without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't include ABC and ESPN, or you've cut the cord with cable, you can still watch all the Wimbledon action. You can even watch Wimbledon for free without cable.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream Wimbledon is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch Wimbledon and all the top-tier sports and content airing this summer, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier.

Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering 50% off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $30 for the first month. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. To watch these games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you also subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month after a one-week free trial.

CBS Essentials and Paramount+ with Showtime are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is also our top choice to stream network-aired Paris Olympic events



There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NHL games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo doesn't carry.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can watch Wimbledon on Fubo, a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to local network affiliates, ESPN and more. To watch Wimbledon for free, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Grand Slam tennis, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NASCAR, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch Wimbledon, and many other top-tier sports coverage, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Golf Channel. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch Olympic qualifiers, every NFL game on every network next season with Hulu + Live TV, plus exclusive live regular season NFL games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Stream every day of Wimbledon on ESPN+

You can also watch every day of Wimbledon on ESPN+. ESPN+ offers exclusive live sports, original shows, and a vast library of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 series and more.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $11 per month, or save 15% when you pay annually ($110). ESPN+ is also currently offering a cost-saving bundle. Get ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $15 per month.

Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+:

Exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices in sports.

Select WNBA games, including some of Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever games.

Every Fight Night UFC event UFC PPV event (PPV events are subject to an additional charge).



Soccer including EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

College sports

MLB and the World Series.

Top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The PGA Tour and the Masters

Watch Wimbledon live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch Wimbledon airing on network TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision, and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and comes with a 12-foot digital coax cable.

This antenna is regularly priced at $70 at Amazon, but it's currently on sale for $56 with coupon.

Wimbledon 2024 broadcast schedule

Below are the times and networks to watch each round of Wimbledon 2024.

All times Eastern

Monday, July 1

First Round 6 am - 5 pm (ESPN)

Tuesday, July 2

First Round 6 am - 5 pm (ESPN)

Wednesday, July 3

Second Round 6 am - 5 pm (ESPN)

Thursday, July 4

Second Round 6 am - 5 pm (ESPN)

Friday, July 5

Third Round 6 am - 5 pm (ESPN)

Saturday, July 6

Third Round 8 am - 1 pm (ESPN )and 1 pm - 4 pm (ABC)

Sunday, July 7

Round of 16 8 am - 1pm (ESPN) and 1 pm - 4 pm (ABC)

Monday, July 8

6 am - 4 pm (ESPN2) and 8 am - 4 pm (ESPN)

Tuesday, July 9

Quaterfinals 8 am - 3 pm (ESPN) and 8 am - 3 pm (ESPN2)

Wednesday, July 10

8 am - 3 pm (ESPN) and 8 am - 3 pm (ESPN2)

Thursday, July 11

Women's Semifinals 8am - 1pm (ESPN)

Mixed Doubles Final 1pm - 2:30pm (ESPN)

Friday, July 12

Men's Semifinals 8am - 2pm (ESPN)

Saturday, July 13

Women's Final 9 am - 11:30 am (ESPN)

Men's Doubles Final 11:30 am - 3 pm (ESPN)

Women's Final (replay) 3 pm - 6 pm (ABC)

Sunday, July 14

Men's Final 9 am - 12 pm (ESPN)

Women's Doubles Final 12 pm - 3 pm (ESPN)

Men's Final (replay) 3 pm - 6 pm (ABC)

Who has been eliminated from Wimbledon 2024 already?

2023 Wimbledon women's single champion Marketa Vondrousova lost in the first round of Wimbledon 2024, the first women's champion to lose in the first round since 1994. There were other surprises in Round 1, including No. 3 seed Aryna Sabalenka and No. 16 seed Victoria Azarenka withdrawing from competition.

Who won Wimbledon 2023?

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic, the four-time defending champion, in the final of Wimbledon 2023, while Vondroušová defeated Ons Jabeu in the ladies singles competition.