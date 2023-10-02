The 3,100-mile Olympic torch relay is underway
A whopping 10,000 athletes will carry the torch 3,100 miles over 68 days.
A whopping 10,000 athletes will carry the torch 3,100 miles over 68 days.
Nike's unitard for female track and field athletes representing the U.S. at the 2024 Paris Olympics is too revealing, critics say.
Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, said the water pollution is a challenge and the swimming event might be delayed until later in the games.
Gold medalists across the 48 events on the track and field program at this year's Paris Olympics will get $50,000, World Athletics announced.
A water charity says it has found "alarming levels" of dangerous bacteria in the Seine River just months before the Paris Olympics.
French Olympic diver Alexis Jandard suggests an embarrassing slip-up in front of his country's president hurt his ego more than his back.
The Olympic village will include a sports bar – but there will be no alcohol, organizers said.
Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medalists will bring home not only gold, silver or bronze, but a small piece of the iconic Eiffel Tower itself.
Bedbugs are popping up in Paris hotels, homes, and even public transport, and with the Olympics just 10 months away, that has city officials' skin crawling.
Once thought to be "the impossible dream," men who compete in artistic swimming will now have a chance to go for the gold.
"I have my sights set on Paris in 2024 and I know what I have to do to get there," she said.
Also confirmed for Paris by the IOC executive board were skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing.
Paris wants to add three other sports to its program, including skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing
Will boomboxes be considered sports equipment at the Summer Games?
Parts of central Asia, including Pakistan and Afghanistan, have been hit hard by unusually powerful rainstorms and flash floods.
One year after a brazen gold heist at the Toronto airport, nine suspects have been charged in an investigation police said "belongs in a Netflix series."
House Republican leadership on Wednesday unveiled three bills that are part of a complicated plan by Speaker Mike Johnson to approve more foreign aid.
British lawmakers have backed legislation that would see the legal age to buy tobacco increase by one year every year until it's eventually banned.
Neither Iran's leaders nor its people appear fearful of an imminent Israeli counterstrike, but they all know the real risks of a war.
It was unclear whether the cold-blooded commuter was venomous or how it ended up on the train, a spokesman said.
Officials reported "volcanic ash rain" as photos and videos show the Ruang volcano filling the night sky with fiery red and orange plumes.
UNICEF says a third of Gaza's infants and toddlers are acutely malnourished, but Israel blames the U.N. itself.
Dubai International Airport is urging travelers to stay away as flooding from "a historic weather event" hobbles the arid United Arab Emirates.
Jontay Porter is the second person to be banned from the league for violating league rules after now-former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling in 2014.
House Republican leadership on Wednesday unveiled three bills that are part of a complicated plan by Speaker Mike Johnson to approve more foreign aid.
Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour tells lawmakers that employees who raise concerns about safety issues at the company are "threatened."
Asna Tabassum was set to speak at the University of Southern California's commencement ceremony, but the offer was rescinded.
NPR had suspended Berliner after he claimed in an essay that the network had "lost America's trust" pushing progressive views.
Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour tells lawmakers that employees who raise concerns about safety issues at the company are "threatened."
NPR had suspended Berliner after he claimed in an essay that the network had "lost America's trust" pushing progressive views.
President Biden is on a three-day swing through Pennsylvania and the Rust Belt.
The vehicles' failure to detect a "sudden degradation" in the battery could lead to to a sudden loss of power, Ford warns.
The miniseries has led to a 93% increase in bookings in Ravello, a city about 15 minutes away from Atrani.
House Republican leadership on Wednesday unveiled three bills that are part of a complicated plan by Speaker Mike Johnson to approve more foreign aid.
President Biden is on a three-day swing through Pennsylvania and the Rust Belt.
The Senate convened for the impeachment trial of Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday afternoon, with Democrats aiming to bring the effort to a quick end.
The campaign will work with private and public sector partners to combat rising rates of child exploitation and abuse online.
Democrats who led probes into Trump's role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot expect to face arrest if he wins: "Anybody who has testified against him...should be worried."
British lawmakers have backed legislation that would see the legal age to buy tobacco increase by one year every year until it's eventually banned.
A new generation of deodorant products promise whole-body odor protection. Should you try one? Dermatologists share what to know.
New York City health officials are warning of a worrisome increase in the number of leptospirosis cases from contact with rat urine.
The $872 million most likely excludes any amount UnitedHealth may have paid to hackers in ransom.
The recall comes years after surgeons say they first noticed problems with the HeartMate II and HeartMate 3, manufactured by Thoratec Corp., a subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories.
Parts of central Asia, including Pakistan and Afghanistan, have been hit hard by unusually powerful rainstorms and flash floods.
One year after a brazen gold heist at the Toronto airport, nine suspects have been charged in an investigation police said "belongs in a Netflix series."
House Republican leadership on Wednesday unveiled three bills that are part of a complicated plan by Speaker Mike Johnson to approve more foreign aid.
British lawmakers have backed legislation that would see the legal age to buy tobacco increase by one year every year until it's eventually banned.
Neither Iran's leaders nor its people appear fearful of an imminent Israeli counterstrike, but they all know the real risks of a war.
Hilarie Burton Morgan said personal connections to the government and law enforcement communities inspired her involvement in true crime.
Trumpeter Kermit Ruffins has performed around the world, but he's sharing how a personal tragedy involving gun violence has impacted his family and music.
O.J. Simpson's longtime lawyer in Las Vegas says the end came quickly.
Renowned New Orleans trumpeter Kermit Ruffins, celebrated for his performances on global stages, opens up on how his family's firsthand experience with gun violence has shaped his life and music.
The new single, titled "Primrose Hill", was recently released by James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon, who are both musicians themselves.
The former president's media company announced plans to air news, religious channels and other content.
The Biden administration is awarding Samsung $6.4 billion to expand American chipmaking. The company will spread the money across at least five facilities in Texas. Sujai Shivakumar, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins CBS News to assess the economic and technological impacts.
From labor shortages to environmental impacts, farmers are looking to AI to help revolutionize the agriculture industry. One California startup, Farm-ng, is tapping into the power of AI and robotics to perform a wide range of tasks, including seeding, weeding and harvesting.
Roku said Friday a second security breach impacted more than 576,000 accounts after announcing in March that 15,000 accounts had been exposed by a hack. Emma Roth, a writer for The Verge, joins CBS News with more details.
The bill reforms and extends a portion of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act known as Section 702 for a shortened period of two years.
A major global coral bleaching event is occurring for the second time in 10 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Derek Manzello, A coral reef ecologist and NOAA reef watch coordinator, joins CBS News with more.
NASA said it agrees with an independent review board that concluded the project could cost up to $11 billion without major changes.
Only 5 to 6% of plastic waste produced in the U.S. is actually recycled. A new report accuses the plastics industry of a decades-long campaign to "mislead" the public about the viability of recycling.
Mexico City, one of the world's most populated cities with nearly 22 million people, could run out of water in months. Florencia Gonzalez Guerra, an investigative video journalist, joins CBS News to examine the causes behind the crisis.
Greenhouse gas emissions continued increasing in 2023, according to new data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. CBS News' Elaine Quijano breaks down the numbers and what they mean for the climate.
One year after a brazen gold heist at the Toronto airport, nine suspects have been charged in an investigation police said "belongs in a Netflix series."
A financial counselor for the U.S. Army has admitted to tricking the surviving beneficiaries of fallen soldiers out of millions while profiting himself.
Salvatore Rubino kicked illegal gambling profits to the Genovese crime family, prosecutors say.
An 81-year-old man is charged with murder after thinking the victim was connected to a scam. William Brock received a threatening call last month from someone demanding money. The scammers also called Loletha Hall, an Uber driver, to pick up a package from Brock’s home. Brock confronted Hall with a gun, believing she was connected to the threats. He is now charged with her murder. Warning: The video in this story is disturbing.
Police say one man was killed and three were injured when gunmen on scooters opened fire in the Bronx on Tuesday.
NASA confirmed Monday that a mystery object that crashed through the roof of a Naples, Florida home last month was space junk from equipment discarded by the space station.
NASA said it agrees with an independent review board that concluded the project could cost up to $11 billion without major changes.
It was a "bittersweet moment" as United Launch Alliance brought the Delta program to a close.
NASA flight engineers managed to photograph and videotape the moon's shadow on Earth about 260 miles below them.
Millions of Americans poured into the solar eclipse’s path of totality to watch in wonder. The excitement was shared across generations for the rare celestial event that saw watch parties across the country as almost all of the continental U.S. saw at least a partial solar eclipse.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday, March 26 after a column was struck by a container ship that reportedly lost power, sending vehicles and people into the Patapsco River.
When Tiffiney Crawford was found dead inside her van, authorities believed she might have taken her own life. But could she shoot herself twice in the head with her non-dominant hand?
We look back at the life and career of the longtime host of "Sunday Morning," and "one of the most enduring and most endearing" people in broadcasting.
Cayley Mandadi's mother and stepfather go to extreme lengths to prove her death was no accident.
A cat clinging to a car's door handle while submerged in Dubai's floodwaters was rescued as the United Arab Emirates was swamped with its heaviest rain ever recorded. The state-run WAM news agency called the deluge a "historic weather event."
At least a dozen people have died and more are injured after three missiles hit the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, the Associated Press reports. BBC News Ukraine correspondent James Waterhouse has the latest from Kyiv.
Dubai got more than 5.5 inches of rain over a 24-hour span. That's more rain in one day than the emirate gets in an entire year. CBS News' Ramy Inocencio looks at the flooding situation in the United Arab Emirates.
Stocks for former President Donald Trump's Truth Social parent company are sinking. Javier E. David, the business and markets managing editor for Axios and a CBS News contributor, breaks down the factors affecting Trump Media & Technology Group's shares.
More than 800 people had to evacuate their homes in Indonesia as the Ruang volcano continues its days-long eruption, spewing fiery red clouds as lightning flashes in the sky.