How to watch MLB baseball in 2024: Livestream options, season schedule, more

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the third inning at Oracle Park on May 31, 2024 in San Francisco, California. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The 2024 MLB season is in full swing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies already setting themselves apart from the pack. Whether you've cut the cord with your cable company, like to watch out-of-market MLB games, or just don't want the hassle of trying to find out how and when your favorite baseball team is playing, we've cut through the clutter -- making it easier for you to watch Major League Baseball this season.

Get your score sheet ready for Aaron Judge's next homer and keep reading for how to watch the 2024 MLB season.

How to watch the 2024 MLB season with cable

The only thing trickier than anticipating a Corbin Burnes fastball is trying to figure out how to watch your favorite MLB team play this season-- especially if you don't live in that team's local TV market. Each MLB team has a local TV affiliate that broadcasts that team's games live on cable. If you don't live in that team's broadcast area, or if you don't have cable, you'll need to stream the games on MLB.TV, which you can purchase as an add-on to your Amazon Prime account or as an add-on to your FuboTV subscription.

Major League Baseball's broadcast partners for 2024 are ESPN, MLB Network, MLB.TV, FS1, Fox, TBS and ABC. Note that in-market games and nationally televised games are subject to blackout restrictions on MLB.TV.

How to watch the 2024 MLB season without cable



While many cable packages give you access to MLB games this season, a subscription to MLB.TV, which streams every game this season, is the only way to get access to every 2024 MLB regular season game. MLB.TV does have blackouts and restrictions on in-market games and nationally televised games. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you don't have cable TV that includes ESPN, ABC, FS1 and MLB Network, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live baseball this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to nationally aired MLB, NFL and NBA games, plus NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups. To access MLB Network, subscribe to Sling TV and add the Sports Extra add-on.

The Orange + Blue Tier plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can add MLB Network via the Sports Extra add-on for $11-$15 per month depending on the tier you choose. Learn more by tapping the button below.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch sports airing on CBS with Sling TV. To watch CBS-aired NFL games next season, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you also subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month after a one-week free trial.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most nationally broadcast MLB games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can watch all network-aired MLB games, plus those broadcast on ESPN and MLB Network with a subscription to Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to most nationally televised games via MLB Network, ESPN and MLB.TV, which is now offered as an add-on on Fubo.

Fubo packages also include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's game, all without a cable subscription. Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

To watch MLB this season without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Major League Baseball, Fubo offers NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, NCAA college basketball and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial. You can add MLB.TV to your subscription for $24.99 per month.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including MLB Network.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

Local games will be blacked out on MLB.TV, but you can still watch them on Fubo through your local TV affiliate coverage.

Catch many regular season MLB games on the ESPN+ subscription streaming service. ESPN+ offers exclusive live events, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ subscribers may also purchase UFC PPV events and access the platform's vast archive of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 catalog, game replays and select ESPN films.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming. A subscription to ESPN+ starts at $10 per month.

Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+:

Get access to top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon, plus the PGA Tour and the Masters.



Get exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices.

College sports

If you have a subscription to ESPN+ and want to upgrade your coverage this season, you can add MLB.TV to your ESPN+ subscription. MLB.TV will broadcast every MLB game this year, giving you the most access to the most games.

MLB.TV through ESPN+ is $35 per month. You can cancel anytime. You must be an ESPN+ subscriber to add MLB.TV.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can add MLB.TV to their Prime membership to watch every out-of-market MLB game of the regular season, with the Prime Video MLB.TV add-on. The MLB.TV add-on features out-of-market teams only during the regular season. Note: Nationally televised games will not be broadcast on MLB.TV.

To subscribe to MLB.TV through Prime Video, tap the button below to add MLB.TV to your Prime subscription. You'll pay $30 per month after your seven-day free trial ends.

You can watch network-aired MLB games and nationally televised MLB games during the regular season, plus the NFL, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels and unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every sports game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live MLB regular season games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Note: MLB Network is not included in a Hulu + Live TV subscription. Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+, giving you access to more MLB games, for $77 per month.

Watch network-aired MLB games live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also MLB games airing on network TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch MLB baseball without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 50-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound.

