How to watch the Tour de France today: Livestream options, more

Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale Team riders pictured in action during preparations ahead of the 2024 Tour de France cycling race, Thursday 27 June 2024, in Florence, Italy. DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The world's best cyclists have convened in Europe for the 2024 Tour de France. You'll have to wake up bright and early to catch all the action, but it is well worth it to catch cyclists take on the multi-stage men's bicycle race happening (mostly) in France.

Keep reading to learn how and when to watch the 2024 Tour de France, even if you don't have cable.

2024 Tour de France: Dates and details

Competition for the 2024 Tour de France is scheduled from June 29, 2024 - July 21, 2024. Every stage of the Tour de France will broadcast on Peacock, with Stage 8 (July 6) and Stage 14 (July 13) also airing live on NBC.

How to watch the 2024 Tour de France without cable

The easiest and most cost-effective way to watch every stage of the Tour de France is with a subscription to Peacock. To catch the two stages of the Tour also airing on NBC, you can subscribe to one of the platforms featured below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

In addition to major sporting events like the Tour de France and the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Peacock offers its subscribers live-streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC and sports airing on USA Network. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $6 per month. An annual plan is available for $60 per year. You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock will air exclusive coverage of PGA Tour events, Olympic trials and Paris Olympics 2024 events.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows, plus original programming such as the award-winning reality show "The Traitors."

If you don't have cable TV that includes NBC, one of the most cost-effective ways to the Tour de France on network TV is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer also offers access to Olympic qualifiers, the 2024 Paris Games, NFL football airing on NBC, Fox and ABC (where available) and NFL Network with its Orange + Blue plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That Orange + Blue plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. Sports fans may want to up their coverage with the Sports Extra plan, which costs $11 per month, and includes Golf Channel among others. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for all network-aired Olympic events

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (19 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

You can also catch the 2024 Tour de France on network TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to network-aired sports like the Tour de France and almost every NFL game next season. Packages include the live feed of sports and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just this weekend's tournament -- all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 Tour de France without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Olympic qualifying track and field events, you'll have access to NFL football, Fubo offers NCAA college sports, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, for an extra $10 per month.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

You can watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live with Fubo's lookback feature.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network and Golf Channel.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch the 2024 Tour de France on network TV, and many other top-tier sports coverage, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Golf Channel. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch Olympic qualifiers, every NFL game on every network next season with Hulu + Live TV, plus exclusive live regular season NFL games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the Tour De France live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch the Tour de France on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision, and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and comes with a 12-foot digital coax cable.

This antenna is regularly priced at $70 at Amazon, but it's currently on sale for $56 with coupon.

What is the Tour de France?

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe team's Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic adjusts his bicycle before a team training session on the eve of the start of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, in Florence in Italy, on June 28, 2024. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

A three-week men's bicycle race held annually, the Tour de France is part of the Grand Tours, which also includes the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España. The race includes 21 days of racing over 23 days, and usually consists of 20 to 22 teams of eight riders.

Tour de France broadcast schedule

Below are the dates, times and how to watch each stage of the Tour de France.

All times in Eastern

Saturday, June 29 - Stage 1

Race Start: 6:30 a.m.

Locations: Florence to Rimini

Distance: 206 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Sunday, June 30 - Stage 2

Race Start: 6:05 a.m.

Locations: Cesenatico to Bologne

Distance: 199.2 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Monday, July 1 - Stage 3

Race Start: 6:50 a.m.

Locations: Plaisance to Turin

Distance: 230.8 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Tuesday, July 2 - Stage 4

Race Start: 7:00 a.m.

Locations: Pinerolo to Valloire

Distance: 139.6 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Wednesday, July 3 - Stage 5

Race Start: 6:55 a.m.

Locations: Saint Jean de Maurienne to Saint Vulbas

Distance: 177.4 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Thursday, July 4 - Stage 6

Race Start: 7:00 a.m.

Locations: Mâcon to Dijon

Distance: 163.5 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Friday, July 5 - Stage 7

Race Start: 7:10 a.m.

Locations: Nuits Saint Georges to Gevrey Chambertin

Distance: 25.3 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Saturday, July 6 - Stage 8

Race Start: 6:00 a.m. on Peacock, 8:00 a.m. on NBC

Locations: Semur en Auxois to Colombey Les Deux Églises

Distance: 183.4 KM

Watch on: Peacock, NBC

Sunday, July 7 - Stage 9

Race Start: 7:05 a.m.

Locations: Troyes to Troyes

Distance: 199 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Monday, July 8 - Rest Day

Tuesday, July 9 - Stage 10

Race Start: 6:55 a.m.

Locations: Orléans to Saint Amand Montrond

Distance: 187.3 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Wednesday, July 10 - Stage 11

Race Start: 6:55 a.m.

Locations: Évaux les Bains to Le Lioran

Distance: 211 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Thursday, July 11 - Stage 12

Race Start: 6:55 a.m.

Locations: Aurillac to Villeneuve Sur Lot

Distance: 203.6 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Friday, July 12 - Stage 13

Race Start: 7:30 a.m.

Locations: Agen to Pau

Distance: 165.3 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Saturday, July 13 - Stage 14

Race Start: 6:30 a.m. on Peacock, 8:00 a.m. on NBC

Locations: Pau to Saint Lary Soulan Pla D'Adet

Distance: 151.9 KM

Watch on: Peacock, NBC

Sunday, July 14 - Stage 15

Race Start: 6:55 a.m.

Locations: Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille

Distance: 197.7 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Monday, July 15 - Rest Day

Tuesday, July 16 - Stage 16

Race Start: 6:50 a.m.

Locations: Gruissan to Nîmes

Distance: 188.6 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Wednesday, July 17 - Stage 17

Race Start: 6:05 a.m.

Locations: Saint Paul Trois Châteaux to Superdévoluy

Distance: 177.8 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Thursday, July 18 - Stage 18

Race Start: 6:55 a.m.

Locations: Gap to Barcelonnette

Distance: 179.5 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Friday, July 19 - Stage 19

Race Start: 7:05 a.m.

Locations: Embrun to Isola 2000

Distance: 144.6 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Saturday, July 20 - Stage 20

Race Start: 7:35 a.m. on Peacock, 4:00 p.m. on NBC

Locations: Nice to Col de la Couillole

Distance: 132.8 KM

Watch on: Peacock, Replay on NBC

Sunday, July 21 - Stage 21

Race Start: 10:10 a.m.

Locations: Monaco to Nice

Distance: 33.7 KM

Watch on: Peacock

What is the route of the Tour de France?

While the Tour's route changes each year, the 2024 Tour de France starts in Florence, Italy and finishes in Nice, France on July 21.

How does scoring work for the Tour de France?

Riders starts each stage of the race together, but earn points for their placement in various stages and for winning intermediate sprints. The leader wears a green jersey, which has become a symbol of the points classification competition, which is a secondary competition that awards points to riders for their stage finishes and intermediate sprint victories.

The winner of the Tour de France is the rider with the shortest overall combined time of every stage of the race. The 2024 Tour de France will feature an individual time trial from Monaco to Nice as the final stage.