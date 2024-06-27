How to watch the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials tonight: Livestream options, starting time, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

First-place winner Simone Biles celebrates on the podium for the uneven bars during the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on June 2, 2024 in Fort Worth, TX. Elsa/Getty Images

Some of the world's best gymnasts will be competing at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials. The competition is heating up ahead of the Paris Summer Olympics, as Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles take part, each hoping to earn a place on Team USA in Paris this summer -- joining Simone Biles will also compete today, but has secured a spot on the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials today.

2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials: Dates and tournament details

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials are scheduled for June 27, 2024 through June 30, 2024. The Trials will air on NBC, USA Network and livestream on Peacock. All times below are Eastern.

Thursday, June 27

Men Day 1: 6-9 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)

Friday, June 28

Women Day 1: 7:30-8 p.m. (Peacock)

Women Day 1: 8-10 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Saturday, June 29

Men Day 2: 3-6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, June 30

Women Day 2: 8:30-11 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

How to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials without cable

While many cable packages include NBC and USA Network, it's easy to watch the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials if those channels aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

Who's competing at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials?

Headlining the men's competition at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastic Team Trials are three-time U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone, 2023 World all-around bronze medalist Frederick Richard and 2023 U.S. all-around champion Asher Hong.

The women's field includes Simone Biles, coming off her ninth U.S. all-around title and has already secured a berth at the Paris Summer Olympic Games, Skye Blakely, Tokyo Olympic Games all-around gold medalist Suni Lee and Tokyo Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles