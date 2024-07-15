When does Team USA men's basketball play next? Olympics showcase info, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Team USA men's basketball road to the Paris Olympics 2024 has begun. Likely NBA fans' last chance to see Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum playing for the same team, Team USA has already begun to play in showcases as the team paves the way to go for gold in Paris this summer.

With so much talent on the Team USA roster, the Olympics showcase games are not to be missed. Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the men's Olympic basketball showcase games.

How and when to watch the Team USA Olympic showcase

Below is the Team USA Olympic showcase schedule. All times Eastern.

Monday, July 15

Team USA vs. Australia from Abu Dhabi (12 p.m.) on FS1

Wednesday, July 17

Team USA vs. Serbia from Abu Dhabi (12 p.m.) on FS1

Saturday, July 20

Team USA vs. South Sudan from London (3 p.m.) on Fox

Monday, July 22

Team USA vs. Germany from London (3 p.m.) on Fox

How to watch the Team USA Olympic showcase games without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry the Fox family of channels, or if you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch Team USA's road to the Paris Summer Games. Below are the platforms on which you can watch the Team USA Olympic showcase games without cable.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's game is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch the Team USA Olympic showcase games and all the top-tier sports and content airing this summer, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier.

Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering half off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $30 for the first month. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. To watch these games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you also subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month after a one-week free trial.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is also our top choice to stream network-aired Paris Olympic events



There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NHL games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo doesn't carry.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can watch the Team USA Olympic showcase on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to local network affiliates, ESPN and more.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Team USA Olympic showcase games live for free

You can watch Team USA with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, TBS, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the X Games, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Watch the Team USA Olympic showcase games with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch Team USA games airing on network TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 12-foot digital coax cable.

This antenna is currently $56, reduced from $70 with coupon.

Team USA Olympic roster

The following NBA superstars are playing for Team USA in the Paris Olympics this year.

Bam Abedayo, Center (Miami Heat)

Devin Booker, Guard (Phoenix Suns)

Stephen Curry, Guard (Golden State Warriors)

Anthony Davis, Forward/Center (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kevin Durant, Forward (Phoenix Suns)

Anthony Edwards, Guard (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Joel Embiid, Center (Philadelphia 76ers)

Tyrese Haliburton, Guard (Indiana Pacers)

Jrue Holiday, Guard (Boston Celtics)

LeBron James, Forward (Los Angeles Lakers)

Jayson Tatum, Forward (Boston Celtics)

Derrick White, Guard (Boston Celtics)



