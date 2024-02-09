Best streaming platforms for watching the 2024 Super Bowl

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks on during the Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night presented by Gatorade featuring the AFC Champions Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC Champions San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2024 Super Bowl is almost here. If you can't fly to Las Vegas to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game live at Allegiant Stadium, you'll likely be watching the game on TV at home. or watching on the mobile device of your choice.

If you've cut the cord to your cable TV company, you'll need a digital TV antenna or streaming subscription to watch the game on your TV. Not all streaming platforms, however, will broadcast Super Bowl LVIII.

To help you make sense of your Super Bowl streaming options, the experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up all your options for watching Sunday's game. Read on to learn how you can stream the game for free.

Note: CBS News and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Stream the 2024 Super Bowl for free with Paramount+

Paramount+

Paramount+ gives you access to CBS original content, NFL football games airing on CBS and NCAA college football. Paramount+ is also the exclusive streaming home to Super Bowl LVIII.

Right now, Paramount+ is offering a seven-day free trial of the service to new subscribers. That means you can watch the 2024 Super Bowl for free. After the free trial period, you'll pay $5.99 per month for the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan, or $11.99 per month for the ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime tier.

What you'll get with Paramount+:

You'll have access to all NFL games airing on CBS locally and nationally televised on all its subscription tiers.

Paramount+ has CBS programming, including hit shows like "Survivor," "Young Sheldon" and "NCIS."

Paramount+ has original programming like " 1923

Paramount+ has professional soccer, including the Champions League live.

Paramount+ features SEC college football games (with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).

Get Paramount+ as part of Walmart+ and stream Super Bowl LVIII



The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essential tier (with live NFL games and Super Bowl LVIII). Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals, same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

What you'll get with Walmart+:

Walmart+ members get access to this game through the Paramount+ streaming service, a $72 value.

You can get groceries delivered to your home quickly -- sometimes same day -- without paying Instacart

Walmart+ members get early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals.

You can make returns from home -- Walmart will pick them up for you. (Restrictions apply; must be present for pickup.)

FuboTV

If you're new to streaming sports, you should know about Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season, your local TV affiliates, hundreds of cable TV channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. It's the ultimate replacement for your costly cable TV subscription.

Start watching sports on Fubo just in time for the 2024 Super Bowl by starting a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fubo starts at $80/month for the Pro tier (includes 188 channels).

What you'll get with Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 188 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to the Ultimate tier for NFL RedZone.)

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS.

In addition to NFL football, Fubo offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.



All Fubo tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone and mobile devices.

Hulu

If you've completely cut cable and you're looking to stream sports while still accessing local programming, Hulu + Live TV will save you a bundle. You can watch programming aired locally on CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox affiliates, plus the NFL Network, NBA on TNT, Major League Baseball games and more.

You'll be able to watch Super Bowl LVIII with Hulu + Live TV, which includes your local CBS affiliate. Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

What you'll get with Hulu + Live TV:

You won't need a cable subscription when you subscribe to Hulu + Live TV.

Watch top-tier sports like NFL football, the NBA on TNT and the 2024 MLB season with Hulu + Live TV.

Unlimited DVR storage is included.



You won't need a clunky cable box with Hulu + Live TV.

NFL

If you want to watch Super Bowl LVIII on your phone or tablet, check out NFL+. You'll get access to the 2024 Super Bowl on your mobile device, plus out-of-market NFL games next season. Or, boost your NFL experience and upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously next season.

The premium streaming service, which starts at $7 per month, offers access to the NFL Network. Start with a seven-day free trial, or take advantage of the NFL+ deal on an annual subscription, now 60% off.

Why you'll get with NFL+:

You can watch the 2024 Super Bowl live on your phone or mobile device.

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

NFL+ includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

How to stream the 2024 Super Bowl for free

If you're looking to stream the 2024 Super Bowl, but aren't sure if you want to commit to another streaming subscription, both Paramount+ and Fubo let you test drive the platform with a seven-day free trial. Neither platform requires a long-term contract, so you can cancel anytime.

Tap the buttons below to learn more about your free streaming options for Super Bowl LVIII.