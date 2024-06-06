The best gaming keyboards for 2024 give you complete, RGB-laden control

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

For hardcore video game fans, the right gaming keyboard is crucial. It can improve your response times, give you more precise control, and stand up to repeated button presses. In fact, some of the best gaming keyboards have features tailor-made for gamers, like customizable RGB lighting, replaceable keycaps and switches and remappable keys. It's all in the name of beating that high score, after all. Combined with a gaming desk and a gaming chair, you can become nigh unstoppable in your favorite game.

Major brands like Asus, Logitech and Razer make ergonomic gaming keyboards with wired or wireless connectivity, or sometimes both. They offer different sizes too, from full-size and tenkeyless to more compact 60%, 65% or 80% sizes. So whatever your favorite game genre, there's a gaming keyboard to match your needs. Below, find our picks for the best of the best so far this year.

The best gaming keyboards in 2024

Our in-house gaming experts have curated this roundup of the best gaming keyboards that can make a huge difference when playing your favorite PC games.

The gaming keyboard you choose should match your gaming style, skill level and work well with your favorite games. It should also be fully compatible with your other gaming gear.

Best full-size gaming keyboard: Razer Huntsman V4 Pro

Size: Full-size | Connectivity: Wired | Keycaps: Doubleshot ABS | Switch type: Razer Green mechanical switches | Key feel: Tactile/clicky | No. of keys: 104 | Lighting: Razer Chroma RGB per-key and under glow | Dimensions: 18.36 x 6.01 x 1.73 inches

The Razer Huntsman V4 Pro is a higher-end gaming keyboard with customizable per-key and three-side under-glow RGB lighting. Some of the features we love about this well-designed, full-size keyboard include its multi-function roller and four independent media keys. You also get five programmable macro keys, three dedicated macro buttons on the side (all ideal for key binding) and a detachable USB Type-C cable.

Choose between green (clicky) or yellow (smooth) switches. Orange switches (quiet and tactile) are available from Razer's website. The keyboard also offers onboard storage for up to five game profiles. A detachable leatherette wrist rest is included.

Best TKL gaming keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL



Size: TKL | Connectivity: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless | Keycaps: Oleophobic-coated | Switch type: Choose at time of purchase | Key feel: Choose between clicky, tactile or linear | No. of keys: 90 | Lighting: Per-key RGB | Dimensions: 14.49 x 5.91 x 0.87 inches

This is a TKL-style keyboard that offers Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity. Choose between three switch types. Battery life is up to 40 hours. You also get internal storage for two lighting profiles and three macro profiles. Integrated into the keyboard layout are four function keys and dedicated media controls.

On the bottom of the keyboard are two legs that pop out to provide a comfortable typing angle. One feature we like about this keyboard is that it uses low-profile mechanical switches crafted with quality materials. For a gamer looking to conserve desk space, avoid cable clutter and experience high-speed and reliable performance, this keyboard is a great option.

The G915's casing is made from 5052 aluminum alloy with a steel-reinforced base, making it both durable and lightweight. The keyboard itself is rather thin at 0.87 inches, so key travel distance is 2.7mm and actuation distance is 1.5mm. Beyond just offering a great value for the price, this model can showcase more than 16.8 million colors. Logitech recommends pairing this keyboard with its G502 wireless gaming mouse.

Best wireless gaming keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless

Size: TKL | Connectivity: Dual wireless (Bluetooth and 2.4GHz) or wired | Keycaps: PBT | Switch type: OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable HyperMagnetic | Key feel: Adjustable | No. of keys: 104 | Lighting: Per-key RGB | Dimensions: 14 x 5.04 x 1.65 inches

Compared with conventional mechanical keyboards, this SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL wireless keyboard offers 20x faster actuation, 11x faster response time and 2x more durability. You also get the company's Omnipoint 2.0 adjustable hypermagnetic switches. We also like that it can be used wirelessly or as a wired keyboard.

One of the most intriguing features of this keyboard is that gamers can program two actions for each key. So a light keypress could allow a player character to walk, while a harder keypress could allow them to run. As the gamer, you're in control over key mapping and customization.

Because the keyboard has a TKL design, it takes up less desk space. Because it's wireless, there's also less cable clutter to contend with. You'll enjoy lag-free gaming thanks to the keyboard's dual wireless design. And you can see exactly how the keyboard is performing by glancing at the OLED display near the top-right corner.

Per-key RGB lighting and a durable casing made from aircraft-grade aluminum are among the keyboard's other key features. Onboard memory stores up to five custom profiles, while response time is a mere 0.7ms. The battery lasts up to 37.5 hours using a 2.4GHz connection, or up to 45 hours using a Bluetooth connection. The bottom of the keyboard has rubberized, tri-level feet for angle adjustability. SteelSeries recommends using the Aerox 3 wireless gaming mouse with this keyboard.

Best 60% gaming keyboard: Razer Huntsman Mini



Size: 60% | Connectivity: Wired | Keycaps: Doubleshot PBT | Switch type: Razer Optical (with other options) | Key feel: Clicky, linear or optical | No. of keys: 61 | Lighting: Razer Chroma per-key RGB | Dimensions: 11.56 x 4.07 x 1.45 inches

For a gamer looking for a wired, but compact, gaming keyboard with customizable RGB lighting, we're huge fans of the Razer Huntsman Mini. The keyboard has a 60% form factor, so it takes up minimal desk space. You pay a small price; the keyboard lacks dedicated function or media keys.

What you do get is a durable aluminum case construction, onboard lighting presets, fully programmable keys, N-key rollover with integrated anti-ghosting and 1000Hz ultra polling. The keyboard also has internal memory for storing five profiles and lighting presets. In this case, you get the quality, durability and performance Razer gaming keyboards are known for packed into a smaller and affordable design.

Customizing the keyboard and lighting is easy using the free Razer Synapse software. The company recommends using this keyboard with the Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse, although plenty of other options are available.

Best 80% gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Claymore II

Size: Full-size or 80% TKL | Connectivity: Wireless (2.4GHz and USB) or wired | Keycaps: PBT doubleshot | Switch type: ROG Red or ROG Blue | Key feel: Depends on switches selected | No. of keys: 104 | Lighting: Per-key RGB | Dimensions: 21.26 x 7.48 x 3.31 inches

The stand out feature of this wireless gaming keyboard is that it includes a detachable numeric keypad. When it's attached, you get the typing and gaming benefits of a full-size keyboard. By removing it, the keyboard becomes a TKL (80%) keyboard that takes up less desk space. A detachable wrist rest is included.

As a wireless keyboard, the Claymore II supports both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth. At the time of purchase, choose between ROG red (linear) or blue (clicky) switches. Whichever you choose, under your fingers will be PBT doubleshot keycaps that offer a premium feel, combined with durability and per-key RGB lighting.

The Claymore II can be used as a wired or wireless keyboard. When taking advantage of wired or 2.4GHz connectivity, you'll experience a 1ms response time. With the numeric keyboard attached and RGB lighting turned on, wireless battery life is up to 43 hours, which is extremely impressive. Among the keyboard's other notable features are four customizable hotkeys and a volume control wheel.

8 things to look for in a gaming keyboard

Here are eight additional things to consider that'll help ensure you wind up with the best keyboard option that'll take your gaming experiences up at notch.

Connectivity : A gaming keyboard can be wired, wireless or both. If it's wired, focus on the length of the cable and whether it offers a USB Type-A or USB Type-C connection. If it's wireless, pay attention to battery life and recharge time, as well as whether it offers Bluetooth or 2.4GHz (RF) wireless connectivity -- or both.

: A gaming keyboard can be wired, wireless or both. If it's wired, focus on the length of the cable and whether it offers a USB Type-A or USB Type-C connection. If it's wireless, pay attention to battery life and recharge time, as well as whether it offers Bluetooth or 2.4GHz (RF) wireless connectivity -- or both. Customizability : Many gaming keyboards come already assembled in a pre-determined configuration, but some of the more advanced ones let you customize features, like keycaps and switches, either at the time of purchase or by ordering replacements later.

: Many gaming keyboards come already assembled in a pre-determined configuration, but some of the more advanced ones let you customize features, like keycaps and switches, either at the time of purchase or by ordering replacements later. Design and durability : Seek out a keyboard with high-quality materials that can withstand the rigors of gaming. Some gaming keyboards are even water-resistant. Ideally you want an ergonomically designed keyboard that allows you to adjust its angle and that comes with a removable wrist rest.

: Seek out a keyboard with high-quality materials that can withstand the rigors of gaming. Some gaming keyboards are even water-resistant. Ideally you want an ergonomically designed keyboard that allows you to adjust its angle and that comes with a removable wrist rest. Extra features : Many of the best gaming keyboards have added features, like internal memory for storing game-specific profiles; a display that shows keyboard settings; specialized function keys and multimedia keys (or controls); and specialized software that makes keyboard customizations, key mapping and profile management easier.

: Many of the best gaming keyboards have added features, like internal memory for storing game-specific profiles; a display that shows keyboard settings; specialized function keys and multimedia keys (or controls); and specialized software that makes keyboard customizations, key mapping and profile management easier. Keyboard size and layout : Choose between a full-size, TKL, 60%, 65% or 80% keyboard layout. Which you choose determines the physical size of the keyboard, the number of full-size keys it offers and what speciality keys or multimedia controls are included.

: Choose between a full-size, TKL, 60%, 65% or 80% keyboard layout. Which you choose determines the physical size of the keyboard, the number of full-size keys it offers and what speciality keys or multimedia controls are included. Key switches and keycaps : For gamers, key switches correlate with the response time, precision and the feel of the keys under your fingers. There are three primary types of key switches -- linear, tactile and clicky. Each responds differently when pressed. Some switch types make more noise. A keycap is the cover that goes over a switch. These too come in different colors, shapes and quality. The most common keycaps are made from ABS plastic. Higher quality keycaps are made from doubleshot PBT (polybutylene terephthalate) which offer more texture and a higher level of durability. They're also a bit thicker. In addition to the material keycaps are made from, pay attention to their profile -- the shape of the keycap. Some are indented and angled at the top to better accommodate finger shape -- a design some gamers prefer.

: For gamers, key switches correlate with the response time, precision and the feel of the keys under your fingers. There are three primary types of key switches -- linear, tactile and clicky. Each responds differently when pressed. Some switch types make more noise. A keycap is the cover that goes over a switch. These too come in different colors, shapes and quality. The most common keycaps are made from ABS plastic. Higher quality keycaps are made from doubleshot PBT (polybutylene terephthalate) which offer more texture and a higher level of durability. They're also a bit thicker. In addition to the material keycaps are made from, pay attention to their profile -- the shape of the keycap. Some are indented and angled at the top to better accommodate finger shape -- a design some gamers prefer. N-key rollover and anti-ghosting : These are keyboard features gamers typically want. N-key rollover allows for multiple keys to be pressed and detected at the same time, which is essential for games that require key combos. Anti-ghosting manages situations when the same key is being pressed multiple times in quick succession.

: These are keyboard features gamers typically want. N-key rollover allows for multiple keys to be pressed and detected at the same time, which is essential for games that require key combos. Anti-ghosting manages situations when the same key is being pressed multiple times in quick succession. RGB lighting: Customizable lighting looks futuristic and awesome. Gamers can adjust individual key lighting based on what each does in a specific game. So keys used for character movement can be set to a different color than keys used for weapon control or inventory selection. We recommend a keyboard with programmable RGB lighting that allows you to control all keys at once, or customizing lighting for each key individually. Also pay attention to whether the keys are backlit or if the RGB lighting goes along the outer edges or bottom of the keyboard. Some keyboards use software that will sync RGB lighting effects across all of your gaming equipment, as well as smart lights.

Is a wired or wireless keyboard better for gaming?

In the past, serious gamers typically refused to use a wireless gaming keyboard because the response times wouldn't cut it. Thanks to dramatic tech advances, reaction time and lag are no longer an issue. Sure, some online gamers still prefer a wired keyboard, but for the average gamer, either options will work just fine.

The advantages of a wired keyboard are a reliable and direct connection. They're also typically less expensive. But these keyboards take up a USB port on your computer, add to cable clutter and can limit keyboard positioning.

A wireless keyboard is battery-powered, so you'll need to recharge it in between gaming sessions. There is a chance of signal interference with a wireless connection, but you'll avoid cable clutter and have much more freedom to position the keyboard whenever you'd like -- up to about 33 feet away from the computer. There are two types of wireless keyboards -- RF (2.4GHz) and Bluetooth. Some use both.

An RF wireless keyboard requires inserting a dongle into a USB port, but the 2.4GHz connection tends to be very reliable. Bluetooth keyboards offer more flexibility, typically support multiport pairing, do not require a USB port and rely on a rechargeable battery. Ideally, you'll want a Bluetooth keyboard that supports the Bluetooth 5.0 or later for the most stable and fastest connection to your computer.

For even more advice on choosing the best consumer technologies, such as a tablet, Android-based tablet, Apple iPad, tablet for kids, desktop computer, wireless headphones or earbuds, laptop computer, budget-friendly laptop computer, Chromebook, Android smartphone or cell phone, be sure to check out our extensive and continuously updated tech coverage.