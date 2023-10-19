The Razer Edge gaming handheld is now on Amazon: Here's how to pre-order yours

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Razer

If you're the type of gamer who loves taking your favorite titles on the go, the Razer Edge gaming device should already be on your radar. This PC-based cloud gaming system is now available to pre-order on Amazon, after spending a year as a Razer store exclusive. You'll be able to snap up the base Wi-Fi model at Amazon for just $400 before it starts shipping on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.

Want to know more about Razer's alternative to the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally? Read on for the need-to-know details.

What to know about the Razer Edge

Razer

The Razer Edge is all about portability, and it's built to go wherever you go. The Android-based gaming device boasts a 6.8-inch tablet OLED screen wedged between what is essentially a Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller that fits on either side of the screen. The FHD Plus (2,400 x 1,080) display has a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm G3x Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage.

You can play PC, Xbox and Android games with the Razer Edge, thanks to the magic of cloud gaming. It connects by way of Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E, which means fewer disconnections. Its 5,000 mAh battery means longer play sessions, and it even has a front-facing camera to use when gaming with friends. Finally, there's a 3.5mm headphone jack so you can use headphones or a compatible headset.

You'll want a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to take advantage of Xbox Cloud Gaming to play a wide selection of games on the go. Or if you want to play games from your PC from another room, use the Steam Link app.

However you choose to play, the Razer Edge looks like another worthy alternative for anyone looking to get their game on without the need to drop any cash on a pricey gaming laptop or another console. While this one is still a bit steeply priced, it also fills several needs for players who want to enjoy their games beyond the confines of their desk or while using cumbersome PCs or gaming equipment.

While there's another Razer Edge 5G on the way that has cellular support so you can truly play your favorite games from anywhere, it will only be sold through Verizon for a pricier $600. Plus, it's not yet available for you to preorder just yet. If that doesn't matter to you though, you can get by with the Razer Edge for your everyday cloud gaming needs just fine. With the base model out now at a much more affordable $400, it's well worth trying out, especially since it's only a few clicks away with Amazon Prime.

