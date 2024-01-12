CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The latest and best laptop computers perform as well as the best desktop computers, but still fit in a backpack. That said, some people still prefer the larger display, full size keyboard, wireless mouse, massive amount of storage and high-end processing power of a desktop. Even better: Higher-end desktop computers tend to be less expensive than their laptop counterparts.

We've seen incredible advancements in processing and display technology over the past few years, so desktop PC users can easily connect and simultaneously use multiple monitors with their computers, or just take advantage of an ultra-wide monitor with super-high resolution.

The 5 best desktop computers for 2024

Our team of in-house consumer technology experts have done the testing and research to curate the best desktop computers right now. So whether you're looking for a MacOS computer, or one that maximizes the latest version of Windows, here are some of the best desktop computers you can get in 2024. Keep in mind, desktop computers are configurable at the time of purchase, and you can often upgrade components later, too.

The CPU and GPU, display size, RAM, internal storage and other hardware components will determine the best desktop for you right now, but bear in mind: You'll likely want to upgrade or replace your desktop computer within the next five years.

Best Windows desktop PC overall: Dell XPS Desktop

Operating System: Windows 11 Pro | Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 | GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 1TB SSD and 2TB HDD | Ports: 4x USB Type-A, 2x USB Type-C, SD card slot, DisplayPort, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack | Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth | Form Factor: Tower | Custom Configurable: Yes | What's Included: Dell computer, multimedia keyboard (KB216), Dell wired mouse (MS116)

This particular Dell XPS model is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 processor, which is complemented by a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU, so yes, the computer can handle gaming and other graphic-intensive tasks. The computer comes with 32GB of RAM (which is upgradable to 64GB), a 1TB SSD and a 2TB HHD for internal storage.

It also comes with a basic Dell wired keyboard and mouse, but you'll probably want to upgrade those. Get a Dell wireless mouse and keyboard for $85 extra, or choose your own. No monitor is included, but Dell recommends its 27-inch monitor for $235 or its 32-inch curved 4K monitor for $320. Or consider Dell's UltraSharp 27" 4K USB-C hub monitor for $585.

You can choose to have Windows 365 or Microsoft Office come preinstalled on the computer, along with Windows 11 Pro. The model also comes with a one-year subscription to McAfee Business Protection.

Overall, this Dell XPS desktop computer is a mid-range Windows PC suitable for most home office workers, students and everyday computer users. If this hardware configuration isn't enough, the Dell website offers other pre-configured versions.

Best Apple iMac for everyday use: iMac with 24" Retina display

Operating System: MacOS Sonoma | Processor: Apple M3 | Unified Memory: Up to 24GB | Storage: Up to 2TB | Ports: 2x or 4x USB Type-C | Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 | Form Factor: All-in-One | Display Size: 24-inches | Display Type: 4.5K Retina | Display Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Custom Configurable: Yes | What's Included: iMac (with a 24-inch monitor), Apple Magic Keyboard, Apple Magic Mouse

Available in seven vibrant colors, the 2023 edition of the Apple iMac desktop computer features a beautiful, 24-inch, 4.5K Retina display (with a maximum brightness of 500 nits). The iMac is powered using the Apple M3 processor. This latest iMac rendition is a mere 11.5 millimeters thick, so it offers a sleek and modern design that's accompanied by a nice collection of features -- from USB Type-C (Thunderbolt) ports to Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity and a 1080p resolution FaceTime HD camera for video calling.

The iMac also comes with a six-speaker array that supports spatial audio and Dolby Atmos; the latest version of MacOS Sonoma operating system; and a generous collection of apps. With iCloud access, the iMac automatically syncs data, documents, files, photos and content with all of your other Apple equipment (like your MacBook, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch).

The core configuration of the iMac comes with an Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Magic Mouse, but both can be upgraded at the time of purchase. And if you shop directly from Apple, you can custom configure your computer. There are three versions of the M3 processor, and each iMac option lets you choose the amount of memory and SSD internal storage. If you're already invested in the Apple ecosystem and have not upgraded your iMac in a while, this 2023 version is the most feature-packed and powerful yet.

Best budget Windows PC: Acer Aspire TC-1770-UR11

Operating System: Windows 11 Home | Processor: Intel Core i5-13400 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 730 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 512GB | Ports: 2x HDMI, 6x USB Type-A, 1x USB Type-C | Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, Ethernet | Form Factor: Tower | Display Type: Not included | Custom Configurable: Yes | What's Included: Computer, USB mouse, USB keyboard

The Acer TC-1770-UR11 is a budget-friendly Windows PC with a traditional tower design. It does not come with a monitor, and you'll probably want to upgrade to a wireless mouse and keyboard. This version of the computer has an entry-level configuration that'll nicely handle everyday computing tasks.

The computer comes with a 10-core Intel Core i5-13400 processor with a 1.8GHz processing speed in regular mode or 4.6 GHz in turbo mode. For the GPU, you get Intel UHD Graphics 730. It comes with 8GB of RAM (expandable anytime up to 32GB) using the computer's two DDR4 SDRAM memory slots. The computer also comes configured with a 512GB SSD for internal storage, but this too can be upgraded later.

And speaking of upgradability, the TC-1770-UR11 has two PCI slots and a SD card reader, along with a decent selection of ports and wireless connectivity options. If all you need is a computer with basic processing power, this is a viable but no-frills option that's very affordable.

Best Windows desktop PC for gaming: Corsair Vengeance i8200 Series

Operating System: Windows 11 Pro | Processor: 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900K | GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4090 | RAM: 64GB | Storage: 4TB SSD | Ports: 7x USB Type-A, 2x USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, Ethernet | Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 | Form Factor: Tower | Display Type: Not included | Custom Configurable: No | What's Included: Computer only (no monitor, mouse or keyboard)

If you're a serious PC gamer with a high budget, the Corsair Vengeance i8200 is the desktop computer for you.

The computer is driven by Corsair's own iCUE software that's designed to provide the ultimate gaming experience by giving you full control over the computer and its components. This includes optional smart lighting you can set up for your gaming space. Included software lets you surface calibrate your mouse and adjust its DPI, record macros, remap keyboard keys and buttons and fine-tune headset audio settings.

To complement this premium gaming PC, there are plenty of specialized gaming monitors, keyboards, mice and gaming headsets available from Corsair and other companies. Also available from the Corsair website are other Vengeance i8200 series hardware configurations, although the one featured here is top-of-the-line.

Best all-in-one Windows desktop PC: Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i Gen 9



Operating System: Windows 11 Home | Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H | GPU: Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB | Ports: 2x USB Type-C, 1x HDMI out, 2x USB Type-A, 3.5mm headphone jack | Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 | Form Factor: All-in-one | Display Size: 31.5-inches (3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution) | Display Type: IPS | Display Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Custom Configurable: No | What's Included: Computer, wireless mouse, wireless keyboard

As an all-in-one Windows PC, the Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i Gen 9 comes pre-configured with everything the average user needs. The computer rocks a sleek and modern design, with a monitor that tilts up to 20 degrees to provide the perfect viewing angle.

The computer's 31.5-inch monitor showcases 4K resolution content. Integrated into the monitor are four Harmon Kardon speakers that support Dolby Atmos. Whether you're looking for a home computer for business, or a computer your kids can use, the Yoga AIO 9i Gen 9 offers versatility at an affordable price. And because it comes pre-configured, it's ideal for people who are not too tech-savvy, but still need a decent level of computing power.

We're fans of this computer's overall aesthetic, and we're impressed by the vividness of the 4K display and the solid performance of the CPU. One cool feature: The base of the monitor serves as a wireless charging pad for a smartphone or other small device. Unfortunately, there's no separate GPU, but this computer can definitely handle casual PC gaming. And while it has a webcam built-in, its 5MP resolution is not great, so you'll probably want to connect a higher-end camera if you plan to use the computer to for video calls.

Do you need an all-in-one desktop computer?

For someone who is tech savvy, configuring a desktop computer and accessories is a no-brainer. For someone with less tech experience, a pre-configured all-on-one desktop computer, or one that requires making just a few choices at the the time of purchase, is a more stress-free and straightforward process.

The biggest benefit of an all-in one computer: Within the monitor are all of the computer's main components, including the CPU, GPU, RAM and internal storage. The computer also comes with a monitor, mouse and keyboard -- all in the same box. All of Apple's iMac desktop computers are considered all-in-one computers, but many Windows PC desktop computer makers (including Acer, Dell, Lenovo and HP), also offer this type of computer setup.

Everything you need comes in the same box and is pre-configured. Plus, the computer's operating system (and typically a selection of other software) comes preinstalled. By purchasing an all-in-one computer, you're allowing the computer maker to pre-select the best combination of components on your behalf. These computers also take up less desk space and tend to be more asethetically appealing. All-in-one computers are also easier to transport.

Some of the drawbacks of purchasing an all-in-one computer are that you have fewer customization options at the time of purchase. Doing repairs or upgrades yourself is often difficult (or impossible). Plus, some types of upgrades are simply not doable. For example, you typically can't upgrade the CPU, GPU or monitor without purchasing a new computer. You can, however, typically upgrade just the RAM and computer's internal storage (SSD or HDD) after purchase, plus choose an alternate wired or wireless keyboard and mouse.

How often should I replace or upgrade a desktop computer?

A typical user will get between three to five years out of a new desktop computer before needing upgrades to core components. With the Windows and MacOS operating systems, all major software is usually updated continually, but there will come a time when the processing power required to run the OS and the software you rely on just won't hold up. It's at this point you'll need to upgrade the computer or replace it.

There's also the potential that components within the computer, such as the internal SSD of HHD storage device, could fail over time. Some individual components can be repaired or replaced. But if your computer's internal storage is filled to capacity and you're noticing a sharp decline in the computer's performance, these could be indications that it's time to upgrade. Or if you attempt to install new software on to your computer, but get an error message stating your computer does not meet the minimum hardware requirements, this is another clear indication that your computer has become outdated and should be replaced.