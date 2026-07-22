U.S. reaches deal with Saudis for nuclear energy commercial agreements

Washington — The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have reached a commercial agreement for U.S. companies to run nuclear power for the Saudis on Saudi soil, a regional official familiar with the agreement told CBS News.

The agreement is expected to be signed Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m. The commercial deal would have U.S. companies running, not giving, the Saudi government nuclear power on Saudi soil for the nation's use, for purposes like supporting AI data centers.

The deal may allow the Saudis to enrich their own fuel for nuclear reactors.

The corporations involved have not yet been disclosed. Although it's a private-sector deal, Congress would need to be consulted. The Wall Street Journal was first to report the nuclear deal.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.