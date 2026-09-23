Navy reports 8 suicide attempts on carrier group that faced monthslong deployment amid Iran war

There have been eight suicide attempts across the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group since the beginning of its grueling monthslong deployment last year, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said in a letter obtained by CBS News.

That number includes sailors assigned to the Lincoln aircraft carrier, its air wing and the destroyers that are escorting the ship, Cao wrote in response to questions from Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. No suicides have taken place onboard.

A defense official told CBS News two of the suicide attempts occurred during active fighting with Iran. The letter covers the entire length of the Lincoln strike group's deployment, which began in November of last year.

CNN was first to report the figures. A Navy official confirmed the letter was sent Tuesday.

The Lincoln and its thousands of crew members have been deployed for more than nine months, including more than 250 uninterrupted days at sea this year. Much of that time was spent in the Middle East, where the carrier strike group supported the U.S. war against Iran.

During its record-long time at sea, the aircraft carrier faced reports of food shortages, supply issues and faulty plumbing. The families of crew members also raised concerns about deteriorating mental health among the sailors and Marines assigned to the Lincoln, drawing alarm from congressional Democrats.

"What Trump and Secretary Hegseth dismissed as 'fake news' turned out to be serious and deteriorating conditions for our service members," Gillibrand said in a statement Wednesday.

The Pentagon has defended conditions on the ship, saying there has not been an increase in suicide attempts and personnel have access to counselors, chaplains and other support.

Asked for comment, the Navy referred CBS News to a video that Cao posted to X over the weekend. The Navy's top civilian official addressed mental health, saying: "We must confront the rising tide of suicide head-on."

His wife, April, also appeared in the video and encouraged people to speak up about any challenges.

The Lincoln left the Middle East late last month after it was relieved by the USS George Washington, and it docked in Thailand in early September. The carrier arrived in Guam earlier this week, as it sails in the direction of its home port of San Diego.

Cao told Gillibrand the Lincoln's exact schedule and plans to return to its home port are classified, but he confirmed reports that it was relieved of its duties in the Middle East.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here. For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.