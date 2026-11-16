Live Updates: Iranian official rules out U.N. inspections of damaged nuclear sites until war ends
What to know about the Iran war today:
- A senior Iranian official said late Sunday Iran would not allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect damaged nuclear facilities until the war has "permanently ended." IAEA inspectors visited Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant in September but have not gained access to other sites targeted by U.S. strikes.
- Government-backed Yemeni forces pulled back from areas along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the group said, enabling the Iran-backed Houthi rebels to consolidate their control over the strategic waterway. The strait is a key chokepoint for Saudi oil exports and has been an epicenter of regional fighting for months.
- An oil tanker has caught fire after hitting a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran's state broadcaster citing the country's navy. A British naval monitoring agency also reported a ship being struck by an unknown projectile, resulting in a fire in the engine room, but it wasn't clear whether the incidents were connected or were the same strike.
Iran, British monitoring agency report tankers hit in and near the Strait of Hormuz
A British naval monitoring agency said Monday morning it had received a report of a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz being struck.
The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations Center said the vessel was "struck by an unknown projectile whilst transiting outbound," resulting in a fire in the engine room.
It added that crew members were all accounted for and no casualties were reported.
Meanwhile, Iran's state broadcaster said a tanker east of the Strait of Hormuz had caught fire after hitting a naval mine, citing Tehran's navy.
It said the ship was traveling through a "restricted area," which "exposes offending vessels to serious risks."
Iran's armed forces regularly report similar incidents with ships Tehran deems to be transiting the Strait of Hormuz without its permission.
Iran-backed Houthis tighten control of key strait after Yemeni troops pull back
A group allied with the Saudi-backed Yemeni government said its fighters pulled out from areas along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait amid relentless attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis.
The Southern Armed Forces said they would now focus on securing Yemen's southern city of Aden, held by the internationally recognized government, as well as trying to break the Houthi siege of the crucial city of Taiz.
The move has allowed the rebels to consolidate their grip on the strait, in a setback to the Saudi-backed efforts to dislodge them from the strategic coastal territories on the Red Sea.
Local media reported that the Houthis fired two ballistic missiles on the district of Buraiqeh on Aden's western coast.
Clashes were reported between the Houthis and government forces in an area in Yemen's southwestern province of Lahj, which has key supply routes close to the Bab el-Mandeb strait.
The strategic waterway is a key chokepoint for Saudi Arabia's oil exports, and has been the focus of fighting in the region for months.
Houthi rebels have tightened their grip on the strait in recent months, threatening to disrupt the flow of Saudi oil through the Red Sea.
CBS/AP
Iran rules out inspections of damaged nuclear sites until war ends
A senior Iranian official said Tehran would not allow inspections of nuclear sites damaged by the war with the U.S. until the war had "permanently ended."
"We will not grant the IAEA access to the facilities until Iran's conditions are met and the war has permanently ended," Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said in a televised interview late Sunday.
The remarks came after the International Atomic Energy Agency, a nuclear watchdog, urged Tehran to take steps toward resuming inspections, which have been partly suspended since last year.
IAEA inspectors visited Bushehr nuclear power plant in September but have not gained access to other sites targeted by the U.S., including Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan.
Gharibabadi said the agency's request to inspect damaged facilities was "likely aimed at assessing the effectiveness of American weaponry".
CBS/AFP
Army whistleblower alleges senior military officials ignored warnings ahead of deadly attack in Kuwait
A U.S. Army soldier who survived a deadly Iranian drone attack filed a whistleblower complaint to Congress alleging senior military officials ignored warnings and did not plan properly for anti-drone defenses ahead of the war with Iran.
The whistleblower, Army Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom, spoke exclusively with 60 Minutes' Norah O'Donnell about his complaint, which was submitted to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Friday and obtained by CBS News.
He alleges Army leaders dismissed concerns over thin fortifications at a U.S. command post in Kuwait where six American soldiers were killed by an Iranian drone in the first 24 hours of the conflict, the deadliest attack on U.S. troops in the war.
The complaint also claims the post — known as Port Shuaiba — "had no physician, no fixed aid station, and only one ambulance."
"I feel this is a tactical failure by the Army, our leadership, and myself - all the way down to my level," Maj. Ramsbottom told 60 Minutes. "We just did not plan this well, and this needs to be a lesson that we learn."
Ramsbottom spoke with 60 Minutes as part of an eight-month investigation into the March 1 attack at the command post, known as Port Shuaiba. The day after the attack, in a press conference, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth insisted the troops there were well-protected.