Iran War Updates: Trump envoy says war could last another year as oil prices continue rising
What to know about the Iran war today:
- U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz has told the Financial Times the war with Iran could last another year, but the Trump administration envoy said he hopes the Iranians "come to the table" before that.
- The price of Brent crude oil hit $114 a barrel Friday after Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed to have disabled seven tankers near the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump accused Iran Thursday of lying about attacks on ships to drive up oil prices before the U.S. midterm elections.
- State-owned energy giant Saudi Aramco said Thursday that the amount of oil flowing through its East-West pipeline, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, had more than tripled from 2 million to 7 million barrels per day, as uncertainty hangs over exports across the Middle East.
U.S. ambassador to the U.N. says Iran war could last another year
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz has said the war with Iran could drag on for another year.
In an interview with the Financial Times published Friday, Waltz said the U.S. could still be fighting the war President Trump initially said would last "four to five weeks" 12 months from now.
Waltz told the FT the U.S. will not have achieved its key goals in Iran until the country disposes of its highly enriched uranium and accepts a "meaningful agreement on their domestic enrichment."
"I'm not going to put out hypotheticals. One would hope that they'll come to the table in a meaningful way before that," Waltz said, referring to the possibility of another year of war.
He added that Mr. Trump "and the U.S. Navy can maintain this blockade [on Iranian ports] for the foreseeable future," and said the administration was still "tightening" its economic pressure campaign against Iran.
Mr. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have renewed their threats to launch new strikes on Iran after the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 3.
Foreign ministers from Europe and Gulf region to discuss Strait of Hormuz and Iran conflict
Foreign ministers from seven nations in Europe, the Middle East and elsewhere will hold talks in Istanbul Friday focused on the Strait of Hormuz and the interlinked crises in the Middle East, as well as the Ukraine war.
Ministers from the so-called E3 group – Britain, France and Germany – will meet counterparts from the newly created R4 group, composed of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Egypt, to discuss the Israel-Palestinian crisis, developments in Yemen and the Strait of Hormuz, and ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war, a Turkish foreign ministry source told AFP.
British Foreign Minister Ed Miliband's office said the talks would revolve around "the Strait of Hormuz and the situation in Saudi Arabia," as the Saudis back Yemen's beleaguered government in its decade-long civil war, which has flared up amid the U.S. war on Iran.
"Despite positive progress from the U.S. and regional partners, passage through the Strait remains under threat, with traffic through the waterway sharply down on pre-war levels," a U.K. foreign ministry statement said.
It said Miliband would "advocate for a diplomatic solution to the crisis that restores full navigational rights and freedoms" and stress "how Iranian tactics are being replicated across the region, with attacks on Saudi Arabia further destabilizing the region and increasing pressure on vital waterways and global chokepoints, such as Bab el-Mandeb and the Suez Canal."
"The U.K. is stepping up to help stabilize the region, having this week committed RAF Typhoons to defend Saudi Arabia from Houthi attacks in their airspace," it added.
CBS/AFP
Saudi Aramco says volume bypassing Strait of Hormuz via pipeline has surged
The president of Saudi state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco, whose facilities have been targeted by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants repeatedly for weeks, says the amount of oil moving through a pipeline that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz has more than tripled.
The East-West pipeline's capacity has surged from 2 million to 7 million barrels each day, President and CEO Amin Nasser said in an interview with Saudi-owned television Al Arabiya Business.
Built in the early 1980s, the pipeline has played a crucial role in Saudi Arabia's ability to export oil amid disruption to shipping via the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran war. It carries crude from Saudi oil fields and production facilities in the east, on the Persian Gulf, to the Yanbu oil terminal on the Saudi Red Sea coast on the other side of the vast kingdom, from which it can be shipped to global markets.
That route, which, unlike the Gulf, has two available exits, has also been threatened and attacked by the Houthis, who have vowed to stop Saudi shipments via the Red Sea's southern gateway, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Nasser said Saudi Aramco has used drones to assess damage caused to infrastructure, including sites key to the East-West pipeline, by Houthi attacks, and to help with firefighting.
CBS/AP
Trump accuses Iran of lying about strikes on ships to drive up oil prices
As crude oil prices hit their highest levels since May, President Trump accused Iran on Thursday of lying about attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz to drive up global energy prices.
"Iran is doing everything they can to drive up the price of Oil prior to the U.S. Midterm Election," Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. "They are even making up fake hits, mines, and everything else, because more Oil is coming through the Hormuz Strait now than it did even prior to the beginning of the Conflict."
Brent crude, the international standard for oil, hit $112 a barrel Thursday morning, its highest price since May 18.
Iran claimed to have struck four vessels in the Persian Gulf Thursday after they transited the Strait of Hormuz using a U.S.-endorsed route that Tehran rejects, and it said three others hit sea mines in the region after using the same shipping lanes. All of the ships were damaged along or after using southern shipping lanes in the strait near the Omani coast, which the Trump administration has insisted for weeks is open to traffic.
The U.S. military has escorted tankers out of the Persian Gulf using that route, boosting the quantity of oil leaving the region, but it is a costly process. Overall instability in the Middle East has kept energy prices high despite the recently increased supplies.