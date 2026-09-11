An exclusive look aboard the USS George Washington in its crucial role in the Iran war

The USS George Washington, with its approximately 5,000 personnel, fighter jets and munitions, is the backbone of the U.S. military's tactical operation in the Iran war, as well as a primary target of the Tehran regime.

A CBS News crew was taken aboard the aircraft carrier this week to get an exclusive look at its latest mission, supporting the U.S. war against Iran from its position in the Arabian Sea near the critical Strait of Hormuz.

The George Washington was sent to the Middle East last month to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln, which came under scrutiny for the length of its deployment, a record nine months, and concerns about conditions aboard the carrier and the mental health of its troops.

CBS News watched this week as the George Washington's service members launched nighttime missions to help maintain the U.S. blockade against Iran and provide cover for commercial vessels transiting the strait.

But that has come at a cost. The U.S. military is running low on interceptors and precision weapons, sources have previously told CBS News, something Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denies.

The George Washington itself may have been a target after the Navy confirmed that Iran last weekend attempted to hit U.S. warships with ballistic missiles.

"We have a variety of ways to protect, both offensively and defensively, a Navy ship, and we employ all these methods," Capt. Nicholas Deleo, commanding officer of the George Washington, told CBS News when asked what goes through his mind when he hears about potential ballistic missile strikes. "It is something that we train to."

A new concern has now emerged in the Middle East, with Iran-backed Houthi militants now threatening a second critical oil route important to Saudi Arabia after reportedly seizing a key Red Sea port city in Yemen, and taking control of several strategic Red Sea islands in or near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

In just days, the Houthis have made significant gains in Yemen and have attacked several Saudi oil refineries. Saudi officials said Friday that they had been forced to shut their crucial East-West oil pipeline because it had come under attack from drones launched from Iraq. Officials said the pipeline was damaged and dozens of people were hurt in the attack.

Two sources familiar with the matter told CBS News Friday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has personally asked President Trump to take action against the Houthis.

Mr. Trump has so far declined to involve the U.S. military, the sources said, instead offering to assist with intelligence and targeting support.