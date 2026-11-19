Washington — The Senate rejected a House-adopted resolution aimed at reining in President Trump's ability to strike Iran, losing Republican support despite frustration with the war following the party's losses in the midterm elections.

In a 48 to 51 vote, three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky — joined all but one Senate Democrat — Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania — in support of the measure.

Thursday's vote marked the first time either chamber has weighed in on the war since the midterm elections, which dealt Republicans sweeping losses. Voters cited the war in Iran, and its toll on the economy, as among their top concerns.

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, who has led Democrats' repeated efforts to restrict the president on Iran, urged his GOP colleagues to back the measure ahead of the vote. In a speech on the Senate floor, Kaine said it's become apparent over the course of recent months that the war is unpopular, "but its unpopularity was made absolutely manifestly clear in the election results from Nov. 3."

"A historic repudiation of the party holding onto the White House, with much of that energy driven by Americans' deep dissatisfaction with war, waged unilaterally by a president who said he would not, causing costs to dramatically rise on every American family," Kaine said. "And so it is my hope, that in the aftermath of a clear message from the American public that they want us to stop this illegal, catastrophic war, the Senate will demonstrate that we're listening."

The resolution would have directed the president "to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities with Iran," but its impact would have been largely symbolic. Under the War Powers Resolution of 1973, the president must withdraw forces from hostilities "if the Congress so directs by concurrent resolution." But administrations of both parties have argued that the process is unconstitutional. The White House argued against its validity after a similar measure was adopted over the summer.

One Republican who had voted in favor of a previous effort, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, voted against the measure on Thursday. Tillis told CBS News that "this one doesn't go to the president, so it's just a statement from Congress. I've made that statement."

"I'm using other vehicles to try and figure out how to replenish supplies, but hold Hegseth accountable," Tillis said of the defense secretary, citing the funding process. "I think I've been pretty clear that I think he's a failure."

The Senate adopted a resolution aimed at reining in the president on Iran in June, when four Republicans joined the bulk of Democrats in favor. The outcome prompted intense pushback from Mr. Trump, who took aim at the GOP senators who had supported the resolution at a testy lunch meeting with Senate Republicans a day later. After the lunch, a separate effort to restrict the president's war powers fell short when key Senate Republicans shifted their votes.

Since the war began in late February, Democrats have forced more than a dozen war powers votes. Most have fallen short. One advanced in May, helped along by four Republicans and a handful of GOP absences. That effort ultimately stalled after Republicans' meeting with the president.

Ahead of the midterms, the Senate voted on another House-adopted concurrent resolution. It narrowly fell short, despite some GOP members becoming more vocal in their opposition to the war.