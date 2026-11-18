Washington — Top U.S. national security officials told Congress they have found no evidence that a string of technology outages affecting airlines, banks, Microsoft services and national security communications systems were connected or caused by malicious cyberattacks, even as lawmakers pressed for answers about an outage at the National Security Agency and reports of potential Iranian attacks on U.S. soil.

At Wednesday's House Homeland Security Committee hearing, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia attempted to reassure lawmakers that federal agencies were investigating the disruptions and monitoring possible threats.

"We have seen nothing that would indicate that they are related," Mullin said, adding that DHS had contacted private industry while reviewing the outages.

Clayton said intelligence officials had reached a similar assessment after reviewing the incidents with government agencies and cybersecurity experts in the private sector.

"These are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes. They are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack," Clayton said.

Raia said FBI cybersecurity specialists had been involved in examining the incidents from the beginning.

"At this point, there is no indication whatsoever that there is any cyber malicious activity related to any of those incidents," Raia said. He added that the FBI would continue working with private-sector partners "in an abundance of caution."

Rep. Dan Goldman, a New York Democrat, challenged Clayton's characterization of the recent NSA outage, repeatedly asking whether the disruption had resulted from internal software updates or other technical work.

"It's your testimony today that the technological problems that the NSA faced on Monday were from internal software and technological upgrades," Goldman said.

Clayton responded that officials had found no evidence of outside interference.

"We have no indication that they have come from external threat actors," Clayton said.

Goldman pressed for a more definitive explanation.

"It's a pretty binary. It's either external or internal, right?" Goldman asked.

Clayton described routine maintenance procedures, including software patches, system upgrades and hardware replacement, which can require systems to be taken offline and restarted.

Goldman accused Clayton of avoiding the question.

"You're a very smart person, and you're clearly not answering my direct questions," Goldman rebutted.

Clayton separately warned that advances in computing power and increasingly capable software were placing new demands on older government technology systems.

"The speed of compute and the level of capability of applications that use that compute is increasing substantially," Clayton said.

He warned that the accelerating pace of technological development was making legacy systems obsolete more quickly, suggesting that infrastructure considered outdated only months earlier could fall even further behind as computing capabilities advance.

Mullin has already faced significant backlash for taking a government plane to a college football game one day after a FAA ground stop while the nation's airports remained chaotic. Mullin said Wednesday that it would have shown "distrust" in the nation's airspace if he had not flown.

Lawmakers also raised concerns about reports that Iranian-linked actors could be developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials using a radiological weapon, commonly called a dirty bomb, or chemical weapons.

Rep. Michael Guest, a Mississippi Republican, raised concerns about the possibility of Iranian sleeper cells operating within the United States and asked whether federal authorities were equipped to identify and disrupt potential attacks.

"Are we concerned about the possibility of sleeper cells?" Guest asked Mullin.

"Is it a concern? Of course. Are we fighting it and stomping it down every single day? Absolutely," Mullin responded.

Mullin said DHS personnel were working closely with intelligence and Justice Department officials to identify threats and prevent attacks.

Clayton also emphasized the danger posed by online radicalization, describing how foreign extremist networks can influence individuals already living inside the United States.

"That's not theoretical; it's real. We saw it in New York. We've seen it in other cases," Clayton said.

Raia cautioned that intelligence reporting about possible plots does not necessarily mean attackers possess the capability to carry them out.

"A lot of the reporting is largely aspirational," Raia said. "But that does not mean that does not mean we do not take it seriously."

He said authorities had revamped their Iranian threat mission center to strengthen efforts against potential attacks, pointing to previously disclosed investigations involving plots against dissidents.

The officials did not publicly confirm that Iranian sleeper cells were preparing attacks within the United States or that the reported dirty bomb or chemical weapons plans were operational.

Clayton said Iranian threats inside and outside of the U.S. have "dramatically increased."

"We remain committed to detecting, deterring and combatting the Iranian lethal plotting outside the United States and inside the United States," Clayton said. "These threats have dramatically increased."