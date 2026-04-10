Kamala Harris says she might run for president in 2028: "I'm thinking about it"

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that she might run for president in 2028, telling a gathering in New York that she is considering mounting a third bid for the White House.

"Listen, I might. I'm thinking about it," Harris said in response to a question from Rev. Al Sharpton at the National Action Network's conference in Manhattan. "Let me also say this. I served for four years being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States. I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office, in the Situation Room. I know what the job is. And I know what it requires."

She added: "I've been traveling in the country the last year, I've been spending a lot of time in the South and many other places. And the one thing I'm really clear about also is, the status quo is not working, and hasn't been working for a lot of people for a long time."

Harris lost to President Trump in the 2024 election after replacing then-President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket. She unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic nomination in 2020 before Biden selected her as his running mate.

The former vice president has kept a relatively low profile since her 2024 defeat. Last year she passed on running for governor of California, fueling speculation that she might be eyeing another bid for the White House in 2028.