Trump agrees to 2-week ceasefire with Iran, delaying threat of large-scale bombing campaign

President Trump said Tuesday he has agreed to a "double sided CEASEFIRE" with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline for Iran to either cut a deal with the U.S. or face massive strikes on its power plants.

"I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," the president wrote on Truth Social.

He said the ceasefire, which he agreed to at Pakistan's request, was "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz."

The two-week ceasefire followed a frenzied diplomatic effort by the U.S., Iran and third-party mediators like Pakistan to avoid a major escalation in the war. Over the weekend, Mr. Trump demanded that Iran strike an "acceptable" deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint that carries one-fifth of the world's oil — by Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. If Iran did not comply, the president vowed to destroy the country's power plants and bridges.

His threats have grown more sharp-edged in recent days. Earlier Tuesday, he wrote on Truth Social: "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again."

The U.S. and Iran have not appeared to strike a formal long-term deal. But Mr. Trump wrote in his message announcing the ceasefire that the U.S. is "very far along" in striking a "definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran."

The president said Iran sent the U.S. a 10-point peace plan that is a "workable basis on which to negotiate." A day earlier, Iran rejected a 15-point proposal offered by American negotiators.

"Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated," Mr. Trump wrote.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.