Trump takes aim at Pope Leo, calling him "WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy."

President Trump lashed out at Pope Leo XIV in a lengthy social media post Sunday night, calling the pontiff "WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy."

Leo has been critical of the war in Iran and has previously made statements at odds with other priorities of the Trump administration, such as the ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration.

"I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don't want a Pope who thinks it's terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country," Mr. Trump wrote.

Leo had called Mr. Trump's threat to completely destroy Iranian civilization "truly unacceptable," and encouraged people to "contact the authorities — political leaders, congressmen — to ask them, tell them to work for peace and to reject war, always."

On Saturday, while he did not mention Mr. Trump by name, Leo said during a prayer vigil for peace at St. Peter's Basilica, "Enough with the idolatry of self and money! Enough with the display of force! Enough with war! True strength is manifested in serving life."

Pope Leo XIV addresses those gathered in Saint Peter's Square for the Regina Caeli on April 12, 2026, in Vatican City, Vatican. Elisabetta Trevisan - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool / Getty Images

He also urged an end to the war through negotiations, saying, "Certainly, the leaders of nations have compelling responsibilities. We cry out to them: stop! This is the time for peace! Sit at the tables of dialogue and mediation, not at the tables where rearmament is planned and death is deliberated!"

The pope also criticized the war on Friday in a post on social media, writing, "God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs."

And in a Palm Sunday homily last month, Leo also appeared to criticize Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, saying that Jesus "does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war."

Mr. Trump also claimed Sunday that Leo would not have been elected pope if it weren't for him, writing that he "was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump."

"I don't want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States," Mr. Trump wrote.

"Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It's hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it's hurting the Catholic Church!" the president said.

Mr. Trump repeated several of his claims to reporters Sunday night after arriving back in Washington, D.C., saying, "We don't like a pope who says it's OK to have a nuclear weapon."

"I don't think he's doing a very good job. He likes crime, I guess," Mr. Trump said, adding, "He's a very liberal person."