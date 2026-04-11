Pope Leo criticizes "idolatry of self" in latest rebuke of Iran conflict: "Enough with war!"

Pope Leo XIV offered his strongest condemnation yet of the war in Iran, appearing to take multiple veiled shots at President Trump on Saturday, speaking out against military actions "some adults proudly boast about."

The rebuke, during a prayer vigil for peace at St. Peter's Basilica, comes days after the pope said it was "truly unacceptable" for Mr. Trump to declare that "a whole civilization will die" if the Strait of Hormuz remained closed.

"Enough with the idolatry of self and money! Enough with the display of force! Enough with war! True strength is manifested in serving life," Leo said, speaking in Italian.

The pope did not mention Mr. Trump by name during the service.

"I receive many letters from children from conflict zones: reading them, one perceives, with the truth of innocence, all the horror and inhumanity of actions that some adults proudly boast about. Let us listen to the voices of children!" the pope said.

Mr. Trump posted several Truth Social posts on Saturday boasting about the total decimation of Iran's military capabilities.

"The United States has completely destroyed Iran's Military, including their entire Navy and Air Force, and everything else. Their Leadership is DEAD!" he wrote.

Leo also appealed for leaders to engage in meaningful negotiations to end the U.S.-Israel war with Iran amid a tense two-week ceasefire.

Vice President JD Vance, senior envoy Steve Witkoff and Mr. Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner met with Iranian leaders in Pakistan for direct, face-to-face talks on Saturday, a senior U.S. official told CBS News. Mr. Trump warned Iran to comply with the ceasefire terms or face large-scale U.S. attacks.

"Certainly, the leaders of nations have compelling responsibilities," Leo said Saturday. "We cry out to them: stop! This is the time for peace! Sit at the tables of dialogue and mediation, not at the tables where rearmament is planned and death is deliberated!"

The pope also criticized of the war on Friday, writing on social media, "God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs."

Fifty-five percent of Catholics voted for Mr. Trump in the 2024 election, while White Catholics favored him over Kamala Harris by a margin of 62% to 37%, according to the Pew Research Center.

"All of President Trump's foreign policy actions have made the world safer, more stable, and more prosperous," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told CBS News' senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe on Wednesday. "Catholic Americans resoundingly supported President Trump in 2024, and the President's administration has a positive relationship with the Vatican, which was strengthened when Vice President Vance attended the Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass last year."

"The President has done more than any of his predecessors to save lives and resolve global conflicts, and following the completion of his military objectives in Iran, he is hopeful that the agreement under discussion can lead to a lasting peace in the Middle East."