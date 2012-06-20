Health Care
The continuing battle over Barack Obama's health care reform law
Latest
Trump says "the Democrats are really in our way" on health care
President Trump in Cincinnati blamed congressional Democrats for problems in the American health care system
Obamacare's Medicaid expansion divides GOP governors
With GOP-dominated D.C. threatening to repeal Obamacare, some Republican governors want their states to keep their favorite parts
Surprise medical bills: How you can fight back
Even when you go to an in-network hospital, you can get billed by out-of-network providers who work there -- big problem
Problems for Obamacare: Largest Texas insurer asks big price hike
Citing financial losses under the health care law, many insurers around the country are requesting bigger premium increases for 2017
Steve Kroft's pick: The cost of dying
Are we spending too much money for end-of-life medical care?
Poll: Since Obamacare rule enacted, fewer young people uninsured
Gallup poll shows that since Obamacare rule was enacted, more young people have health insurance coverage
New Obamacare birth control rules seek middle ground
Proposed rules would ensure coverage of birth control costs while exempting faith-based groups from paying for it
Older smokers priced out of Obamacare?
Health care law allows insurers to hit older, individual policy applicants who smoke with 50% higher premiums
Most support contraception coverage exemption
CBS News/New York Times poll shows that 51 percent of Americans believe employers should be allowed to opt out of contraception mandate on moral or religious grounds
Poll: Most want health care mandate overturned
CBS News/NYT poll finds 41 percent think Supreme Court should overturn the whole health care law, 27 percent think just the mandate should be overturned
Poll: Most say politics to sway court on health care
The poll also found that while 49 percent of respondents disapprove of the health care law while 34 percent of those polled approve it
Poll: John Roberts more popular among liberals
Most have no opinion of Supreme Court chief justice, but in the wake of health care decision, liberals think more highly of him, CBS News/NYT poll shows
Poll: 32% Americans skip medical care due to cost
Gallup calls finding highest percentage since poll was introduced 12 years ago, when 19 percent of Americans skipped care
As "fiscal cliff" looms, health reform questions linger
States face a deadline today for deciding how to implement Obamacare, but concerns about cost and regulation remain
Deadline day for states' health exchange decisions
Must say whether they're opting in or out of running health care law's insurance markets; Feds will run them in states that won't
Supreme Court revives challenge to Obama health law
The court on Monday ordered a federal appeals court to consider whether Obama's health care law violates Liberty University's religious freedoms
The fight over health care: Still political?
As Republican governors begrudgingly get to work building health care exchanges, political talking points blend with legitimate concerns
Applebee's under fire for franchise owner's remarks on health law
Few firms will be hit with new health care requirement, but Applebee's franchise owner says the new rule will hurt business
Study: Privatized Medicare would cost patients more
About six out of 10 Medicare recipients would pay more under a plan similar to Romney-Ryan's
Study: Romney health plan would leave 72M uninsured
Commonwealth Fund study compared both candidate's health care plans - which came out on top?
What health care ruling means for you
The Supreme Court's historic ruling upholding President Obama's health care law will affect how Americans get their medical care and how they pay for it. Former Clinton administration health policy adviser and Harvard professor Dr. Atul Gawande talks to Erica Hill and Jeff Glor about how it could affect you.
Surgeon sounds off on dangers of hospital care
Top cancer doctor says medical community needs to come clean about mistakes to regain public trust
Doctor sounds off on hospital safety
Dr. Mark Makary is a top cancer surgeon at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. He talks to Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell about his new book, "Unaccountable: What Hospitals Won't Tell You, And How Transparency Can Revolutionize Health Care."
Premiums for family health plans hit $15,745
Employees are paying more than $4,300 of that, a reminder that the problem of unaffordable medical care is anything but solved
Report: Health care system wastes $750B a year
Institute of Medicine report finds roughly 30 cents of every medical dollar squandered through unneeded care, fraud, other waste