Trump claims U.K. health care system "not working"

President Trump has mischaracterized protests over health care funding in Britain to attack Democrats for "pushing for Universal HealthCare." In an early morning tweet, Mr. Trump claimed the British system was "not working," however in spite of huge financial strain -- which many say has been politically inflicted -- the National Health Service continues to provide free care to all British residents as it has done for 70 years.

Mr. Trump said on Twitter Monday: "The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working. Dems want to greatly raise taxes for really bad and non-personal medical care. No thanks!"

Thousands of people did march in London on Saturday, and in other cities across Britain -- but it was in support of the NHS, demanding more funding for it and blasting the Conservative government which has been accused for years of underfunding the service.

Mr. Trump has sought to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law.

The U.S. Congress has already repealed the unpopular requirement that most Americans carry insurance or risk a tax penalty. That takes effect next year. But other major parts of the overhaul remain in place.

What is the NHS?

Even under the changes brought in by Obama, the U.S. system remains significantly different to Britain's entirely taxpayer funded NHS, which guarantees treatment to all living in the country legally and will turn away nobody in need of emergency care.

Every British resident with an income higher than 157 pounds (about $222) per week has 12 percent of their pay deducted automatically to fund the NHS. It is called the National Insurance, but it works like any other tax on personal income. On any earnings over about $1,200 per week, the amount deducted for the National Insurance is reduced to 2 percent. The funding pays for all health care apart from dentistry, including routine appointments and emergency care.

There is a fee for prescriptions, but it is an administrative fee of about $11 dollars per monthly medication -- not a charge for the drugs themselves, which are also covered by the NHS. The prescription fee is waived for people on low incomes or who are eligible for social benefits.

Wrong. People were marching because we love our NHS and hate what the Tories are doing to it. Healthcare is a human right. https://t.co/Pmo2xYSqZh — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) February 5, 2018

In spite of criticism from political opponents that the Conservative party has cut funding for the NHS and is working covertly to privatize parts of the system, just like every other mainstream political party in the country, the "Tories" remain hearty backers of Britain's universal health care, which was implemented in 1948.

Thus, President Trump's tweet -- the second time he has taken a British political theme out of context for his own political purposes -- risks stoking tension with the government of Prime Minister Theresa May, with whom Mr. Trump sought to show solidarity at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

British Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, a member of May's cabinet and member of her own Conservative Party, hit back on Twitter himself, saying that while he "disagreed with claims made on that march" no-one wanted "to live in a system where 28m people have no cover."

I may disagree with claims made on that march but not ONE of them wants to live in a system where 28m people have no cover. NHS may have challenges but I’m proud to be from the country that invented universal coverage - where all get care no matter the size of their bank balance https://t.co/YJsKBAHsw7 — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) February 5, 2018

"NHS may have challenges but I'm proud to be from the country that invented universal coverage -- where all get care no matter the size of their bank balance," Hunt said.

Mr. Trump sent his Monday tweet on the NHS abou an hour after Nigel Farage, a far-right, anti-European Union and anti-immigration former U.K. politician who has campaigned with the U.S. leader, appeared on Fox News, speaking about the NHS rallies over the weekend.

The truth is the NHS is at breaking point due to a population crisis. We haven’t got enough hospitals, doctors or facilities to cope. pic.twitter.com/wG1ux7fi23 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 5, 2018

Early this year Mr. Trump was lambasted by British politicians of all stripes for re-tweeting videos posted online by a fringe anti-Muslim political group. During his meetings in Davos with May and other world leaders, Mr. Trump told British television journalist Piers Morgan that he "would" apologize for spreading the anti-Islam message of the Britain First group, "If you're telling me they're horrible racist people."

Mr. Trump claimed in the interview to "know nothing about" the group, whose deputy leader's tweets he recirculated to his millions of followers, garnering her personal praise and thanks.