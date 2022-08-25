Another strong quake hits Turkey-Syria border
The 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday, near its shared border with northern Syria.
The 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday, near its shared border with northern Syria.
The secretary of state lauded American citizens' quick response to help earthquake survivors and pledged another $100M in U.S. government support.
In a matter of moments, the 7.8 earthquake in southwest Turkey and northern Syria erased more lives than some wars over years of battle.
Christian Atsu, the Ghana international forward who played for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle, has died in the earthquake in Turkey.
One harrowing video shows a dust-covered man being pulled from debris in Turkey asking to borrow a phone to check on his family.
Dr. Lucy Jones, who's been dubbed the "Earthquake Lady," says building codes in the state leave lots to be desired.
"My heart is burning," one woman told CBS News as she sat by her young niece and nephew, whose mom, dad, brothers and sisters all died.
Life for thousands of Syrians displaced by civil war was already grim when the massive quakes struck neighboring Turkey. Many have lost everything, all over again.
As the death toll approached 40,000, there was hope that more aid might finally reach survivors in war-torn Syria with border crossings being opened.
Experts say the window for saving people trapped under collapsed buildings has nearly closed.
"The temptation is to give blankets and teddy bears and strollers and goods," Power said. "But actually what the organizations on the ground most need is money."
Hopes of finding anyone alive beneath the rubble have all but vanished. But the struggle has only just begun for survivors.
Turkish officials have detained or issued arrest warrants for some 130 people allegedly involved in shoddy and illegal construction methods.
Satellite images from the NASA Earth Observatory show the scale of destruction in Turkey and Syria.
She will be cared for by her father's uncle, whose household of 11 is living in a tent after their home was also destroyed in the earthquakes.
When she was rescued, baby Aya was still connected to her mother by her umbilical cord, and none of her immediate family survived.
The 10-day-old baby didn't cry as rescue workers pulled him from under the wreckage of his collapsed building.
The death toll in the Turkey-Syria border region keeps rising and frigid temperatures aren't helping survivors clinging to life under rubble or coping out in the open.
The U.S. government's international aid agency has promised $85 million in help for the quake victims, but the "window is closing to find survivors."
More than three days after the devastating quakes hit Turkey and Syria, experts say a "critical" survival window is closing fast amid harsh winter conditions.
"We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord (intact), so we cut it and my cousin took her to hospital," rescuer says.
Rescuers desperately searching for survivors under rubble faced the grim challenges of stretched resources and winter conditions.
"I know they're alive but there's no one to rescue them," said one desperate man, listening to his family's pleas for help from under the rubble.
The earthquakes in Syria and Turkey have killed more than 41,000 people. Here is how they compare to other deadly quakes of the 21st century.
Foreign nations and aid agencies are racing to mobilize resources to help survivors of the devastating quakes in two countries. Here's how you can help.
The president is scheduled to be in Poland until Wednesday to meet with U.S. allies.
The 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday, near its shared border with northern Syria.
The giant spy balloon, taller than the Statue of Liberty, was shot down in U.S. airspace in early February. Three other objects were shot down in the ensuing days.
Even after a year of vicious warfare, some refugees find Ukraine's public health service a faster option for treatment than Britain's strained NHS.
The secretary of state lauded American citizens' quick response to help earthquake survivors and pledged another $100M in U.S. government support.
The spotted handfish, an odd-looking fish that appears to walk on hand-like fins, was photographed by Nicholas Remy in Tasmania last year.
"We did notify the Russians that President Biden would be traveling to Kyiv," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.
The rescue came just days after 18 people who were crammed into a lumber truck, "pressed against each other like in a tin can," were found dead.
An aerial search team spotted suspected wreckage of the small plane about 1,150 feet from the crater of Mayon Volcano.
Manufacturer says it's recalling formula "out of an abundance of caution" after samples tested negative for contaminants.
The 2007 phone sold for more than 100 times its original price.
Landlords, vendors and others have filed cases against the social media giant, where CEO Musk is trying to cut expenses.
The president is scheduled to be in Poland until Wednesday to meet with U.S. allies.
"Please don't listen to those stupid things that people say about us. Fight for your dreams, believe in yourself and go for it," Comas wrote in an Instagram post.
Manufacturer says it's recalling formula "out of an abundance of caution" after samples tested negative for contaminants.
Landlords, vendors and others have filed cases against the social media giant, where CEO Musk is trying to cut expenses.
Some are speculating the sculpture may have even risen in value after the hype-generating incident.
Peoria Democratic Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth sponsored bill, which she said will "help to uplift working families."
Abbott closed its Sturgis facility last year due to a bacteria outbreak, creating a nationwide formula shortage.
The president is scheduled to be in Poland until Wednesday to meet with U.S. allies.
Federal prosecutors in December told a judge that James Alex Fields Jr. had a total of $759.86 in his "inmate trust account."
The giant spy balloon, taller than the Statue of Liberty, was shot down in U.S. airspace in early February. Three other objects were shot down in the ensuing days.
Peoria Democratic Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth sponsored bill, which she said will "help to uplift working families."
"We did notify the Russians that President Biden would be traveling to Kyiv," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.
The boy's coach, according to his mother, later said that no one on the field knew CPR.
Hospitals and clinics were stretched to 144% capacity to treat mental health patients in the 2021 survey.
The Ohio train derailment is a "wake-up call" for the reality of vinyl chloride's role in human and environmental health, experts say.
His family announced his FTD diagnosis on Thursday in a statement.
Bruce Willis' family says the actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which can affect a person's personality, behavior, language and movement. There are no approved treatments, and there is no cure. Carter Evans reports and Dr. David Agus has more on what the diagnosis means.
The president is scheduled to be in Poland until Wednesday to meet with U.S. allies.
The 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday, near its shared border with northern Syria.
The giant spy balloon, taller than the Statue of Liberty, was shot down in U.S. airspace in early February. Three other objects were shot down in the ensuing days.
Even after a year of vicious warfare, some refugees find Ukraine's public health service a faster option for treatment than Britain's strained NHS.
The secretary of state lauded American citizens' quick response to help earthquake survivors and pledged another $100M in U.S. government support.
Alec Baldwin still faces charges of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly shooting on the set of his film "Rust" in 2021.
Emeril restaurant has undergone some big changes thanks to the new young chef — E.J. Lagasse.
The actress announced the engagement on Instagram with photos of the couple at Disneyland.
Belzer, one of the best known cops on television, passed away in the south of France.
After nearly 60 years on TV, stage and in films, the Emmy- and Tony-winning actor has perfected the art of turning the Everyman into someone extraordinary – and now, at 87, he's earned his second Oscar nomination, for Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans."
Meta will begin testing its new subscription service later this week, which will offer a blue badge to verified accounts on its Facebook and Instagram platforms. Louise Matsakis, a technology reporter for Semafor, joins CBS News to discuss what this new subscription plan entails.
Mathematician Hannah Fry joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss her new show "The Future with Hannah Fry." The show looks at the technology shaping our future and how it will change the way we live and interact with each other. Plus, why she thinks it's so important for everybody to understand math and how relevant it is in our daily lives.
ZDNet Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner explains best practices for setup and success of smart home security systems.
Most people associate NASA with space shuttles, rovers and telescopes. But now it's putting into orbit satellites and powerful radars with the mission of collecting data back here on the surface of the planet. This data could give us unprecedented understanding of the impacts of climate change. Ben Tracy reports.
Two-factor authentication is a tool which requires users to enter a security code or key — in addition to their normal password — in order to gain access to their accounts.
NASA's new Earth System Observatory consists of a series of five advanced satellite missions that will monitor nearly every aspect of Earth.
The spotted handfish, an odd-looking fish that appears to walk on hand-like fins, was photographed by Nicholas Remy in Tasmania last year.
The Ohio train derailment is a "wake-up call" for the reality of vinyl chloride's role in human and environmental health, experts say.
"It's fun to think this dinosaur might well have been strolling along a muddy coastal plain one lazy Sunday afternoon in the Jurassic," one of the researchers said.
"I haven't seen anything like that before," said the man who caught the fish.
Federal prosecutors in December told a judge that James Alex Fields Jr. had a total of $759.86 in his "inmate trust account."
Alec Baldwin still faces charges of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly shooting on the set of his film "Rust" in 2021.
New Orleans police interim superintendent Michelle M. Woodfork held a briefing about the ongoing investigation after a shooting at a Mardi Gras parade Sunday night killed one person and left several others wounded. One person is under arrest. Watch the full briefing.
James Parrillo Jr., 57, faces several charges, including kidnapping, strangulation, assault and criminal restraint in connection with the alleged kidnapping.
A high-ranking local Catholic Church official was fatally shot over the weekend in his California home. Los Angeles police are investigating the death of Auxiliary Bishop David G. O'Connell as a homicide. Carter Evans reports.
The Friday doubleheader saw 51 Starlinks reach orbit, followed by a high-power Inmarsat communications relay station.
If you're still looking for the perfect – or last-minute – way to celebrate Valentine's Day, look no further than the sky above.
Engineers first want to find out what caused a similar coolant leak on a nearby Progress cargo ship.
One space weather physicist said that the polar wind that swept up the plasma was moving "insanely fast" – at about 60 miles a second.
Two months after a Soyuz crew ship was damaged by a micrometeoroid, a Russian cargo ship suffered a similar problem.
A look into the evidence from the 2000 hostage situation and bank robbery that changed a mother and daughter's lives.
The Grammys will be broadcast live from Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, on CBS television stations and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
Matthew Trussler was found dead at the home he shared with his fiancée Melissa Turner. See the evidence that led to authorities piecing together his death.
An anonymous letter writer terrorizes a small town, threatening to expose their rumored dark secrets.
Suzanne Loftus, a research fellow for the Quincy Institute's Eurasia program, joins CBS News' Lilia Luciano to discuss the significance of President Biden's trip to Ukraine.
Meta will begin testing its new subscription service later this week, which will offer a blue badge to verified accounts on its Facebook and Instagram platforms. Louise Matsakis, a technology reporter for Semafor, joins CBS News to discuss what this new subscription plan entails.
CBS News chief Washington correspondent joins Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano to discuss President Biden's unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday, as well as the outpouring of reaction to former President Jimmy Carter entering hospice care. He also previews today's special Presidents Day edition of "Red and Blue."
New Orleans police interim superintendent Michelle M. Woodfork held a briefing about the ongoing investigation after a shooting at a Mardi Gras parade Sunday night killed one person and left several others wounded. One person is under arrest. Watch the full briefing.
The devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria raise concerns about the potential for a similar disaster here in the U.S. Many experts say building codes designed to save lives don't do enough to prevent widespread destruction. Lucy Jones, a seismologist and founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society, joins CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano with more.