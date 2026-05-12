How can movement boost your brain health? Alzheimer's Association unveils new daily challenge

"CBS Mornings" is partnering with our sponsor the Alzheimer's Association for a three-part series, "Brain Health: From Awareness to Action," to explore the brain-healthy habits people can establish that may help lower the risk of dementia later in life.

A recent survey by the Alzheimer's Association found that nearly 9 in 10 adults say maintaining brain health as they age is very important. However, 91% of those surveyed said they didn't know how to maintain it.

"There is a growing body of research from the Alzheimer's Association that shows lifestyle can impact your brain health," said Alzheimer's Association CEO and president Joanne Pike. "These are things like nutrition, movement, sleep and connection between people."

The organization has developed a "6-Step Challenge" to help guide healthy lifestyle changes.

The idea is to "think about how you can take easy, actionable steps every day to maintain and grow your brain health," Pike told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King. "These are things that you can incorporate every day."

The importance of movement for brain health

Increased physical activity is linked to better blood flow and brain function, Pike said. It is linked to better cognition and has benefits for mood, stress and sleep. Research shows it is also linked to a lower risk of dementia.

"Walking and physical activity is great for the brain," Pike said.

Adding more movement doesn't necessarily mean spending hours at the gym. Instead, Pike suggested thinking about easy ways to incorporate it into your existing routine. An exercise log can help with consistency.

"Think about not only walking, but maybe gardening or dancing, doing something you enjoy, and increase that on a regular basis in order to build that momentum," Pike said. "You ultimately want to get to 30 to 45 minutes (of physical activity) several times a week."

More information about the Alzheimer's Association's "(re)think your brain" initiative and "6-Step Challenge" is available online at rethinkyourbrain.org. Users can sign up for the challenge there, and elect to receive daily action steps and guidance via text or email.