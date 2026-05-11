Dua Lipa sues Samsung for allegedly using her image without permission

Dua Lipa is suing Samsung over allegations that the technology company used a copyrighted image of the pop singer to sell TVs without her permission.

In the lawsuit, filed in California federal court on Friday, Lipa accused Samsung of copyright and trademark infringement and of violating her "right of publicity" by featuring an image of her face on cardboard boxes for Samsung TVs.

The image used on the boxes is owned by Lipa and features her backstage at the Austin City Limits Festival in 2024, according to the legal filing. The singer is seeking up to $15 million in damages.

Samsung's use of the image was "designed to improperly capitalize on Ms. Lipa's hard-earned success to promote and sell Samsung's products," the lawsuit alleges.

The complaint also claims that the image deceives customers into thinking Lipa has endorsed the product and dilutes her brand identity. In one social media post, a fan commented that they would "get that TV just because Dua is on it," according to the suit.

Representatives for Lipa did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Samsung spokesperson said the company "cannot comment on pending litigation."

Lipa first became aware that Samsung was using her copyrighted image in June 2025 and demanded that the company stop, a request the South Korean electronics manufacturer has "repeatedly refused" to comply with, her lawyers allege.

"Samsung's response has been dismissive and callous, and the Infringing products remain on the market to this day. ..." according to the lawsuit.