How physical activity can boost your brain health and reduce dementia risk Daily physical activity is one of the important steps to building healthy habits to lower the risk of dementia. As part of a three-part series, "Brain Health: From Awareness to Action," Alzheimer's Association President and CEO Joanne Pike joins "CBS Mornings" with tips on incorporating exercise into your routine as part of their "(re)think your brain" initiative. Learn more about their "6-Step Challenge" at rethinkyourbrain.org (Sponsored by the Alzheimer's Association)