Newborn baby and mother saved after four days trapped in Turkey earthquake rubble

A 10-day old baby boy and his mother were saved from the rubble of their collapsed building in Turkey four days after deadly earthquakes hit the region, rescue workers reported Friday. The woman and her child were saved after spending days trapped in freezing conditions as poor weather and aftershocks hampered crews racing to find survivors amid widespread destruction in both southeast Turkey and across the border in northern Syria.

The baby boy, Yagiz Ulas, was rescued from rubble in Turkey's Hatay province. As rescue workers pulled him out of the wreckage of his building, he did not cry. He was wrapped in an emergency blanket and examined by paramedics. His mother was found dazed and pale, but conscious. She was taken away on a stretcher for further medical care.

10-day old Yağız Ulaş has been rescued from the wreckage with his family, 90 hours after the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/fC7eHVb5xT — Ekrem İmamoğlu (International) (@imamoglu_int) February 9, 2023

The rescue of the tiny baby and his mother helped lift the spirits of search crews that have been toiling for days in harsh winter conditions, often finding bodies rather than survivors.

The overall death toll after Monday's major earthquakes and aftershocks had topped 21,000 by Friday, and tens of thousands of survivors have been left facing freezing temperatures without food or shelter.