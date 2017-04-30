SpaceX successfully launches — and lands — Starship prototype
The Starship launch and landing capped a remarkable three weeks for the California-based rocket builder.
The Starship launch and landing capped a remarkable three weeks for the California-based rocket builder.
Blue Origin auctioning a ticket to suborbital space, promising that a ride "will change how you see the world."
Its fast speed makes its landing place nearly impossible to predict, but it is expected to make landfall this weekend.
Halley's Comet is expected to bring shooting stars to Earth this week.
The iconic Launch Pad 39A will help take four Americans — a billionaire, a childhood cancer survivor, a science instructor and an engineer — into orbit.
"As I've said before: In America, when we shoot for the moon, we plant our flag on it," the vice president tweeted following the announcement.
The helicopter will now be used to collect mapping data in support of the Perseverance rover's science mission.
The asteroid shot across the sky like a fireball before landing in Botswana in June 2018, leaving behind a slew of meteorites.
The fresh crew is settling in aboard space station while another prepares for weekend return to Earth.
The price for tickets aboard Bezos' spacecraft will likely be revealed May 5. A competitor is selling tickets for $250,000.
Officials expect the project to take a couple years, but launch of the control module is a major step for China's increasingly sophisticated space program.
Widely respected as an astronaut and writer, Michael Collins had no regrets about his role in NASA's most famous mission.
Blue Origin's protest claims NASA's evaluation of moon lander proposals was "flawed."
The timing of the launch and the rocket's trajectory closely matched the paths to orbit used by previous satellites capable of collecting extremely detailed views of ground targets.
The tiny helicopter has now flown further and faster on Mars than it ever did on Earth.
The flight is SpaceX's first using a previously flown first stage and Crew Dragon capsule.
It's the first time oxygen has been made on another planet.
Launch will mark SpaceX's third piloted flight to orbit and the first with a "used" Crew Dragon ferry ship.
Amazon's Kuiper system of internet relay satellites will compete with OneWeb and SpaceX's Starlink program.
Ingenuity became the first aircraft to fly on another planet.
The Falcon 9 test firing and a dress rehearsal countdown set the stage for Thursday's Crew Dragon launch.
Three space station fliers returned to Earth amid preparations for SpaceX Crew Dragon launch Thursday.
The contract covers an unpiloted test flight and a flight to carry two astronauts to the lunar surface.
For the first time since the Apollo program, NASA is shopping for a new lander for its Artemis program.
The flight will mark the third piloted launch of SpaceX's futuristic astronaut ferry ship.
The Starship launch and landing capped a remarkable three weeks for the California-based rocket builder.
Its fast speed makes its landing place nearly impossible to predict, but it is expected to make landfall this weekend.
A huge piece of space junk is about to make an uncontrolled re-entry back into Earth's atmosphere, threatening to drop debris on a number of cities around the world in the coming days. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero for a closer look.
Halley's Comet is expected to bring shooting stars to Earth this week.
Debris from the famous Halley's Comet will light up the sky this week. Experts say people may be able to see a meteor shower at some point between Tuesday and Thursday. CBS Los Angeles has the details.
The iconic Launch Pad 39A will help take four Americans — a billionaire, a childhood cancer survivor, a science instructor and an engineer — into orbit.
The Crew Dragon's return closes out a record four-flight campaign to replace the space station's seven-member crew.
"As I've said before: In America, when we shoot for the moon, we plant our flag on it," the vice president tweeted following the announcement.
The helicopter will now be used to collect mapping data in support of the Perseverance rover's science mission.
The four Crew Dragon astronauts, delayed by windy weather, head for only the third nighttime splashdown in space history.
The asteroid shot across the sky like a fireball before landing in Botswana in June 2018, leaving behind a slew of meteorites.
A similar problem cropped up earlier during testing and another flight attempt is planned.
NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur talked with CBS News' Bill Harwood from aboard the International Space Station about the early days of their planned six-month mission. They launched on April 23 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Crew Dragon capsule. Read more here.
The fresh crew is settling in aboard space station while another prepares for weekend return to Earth.
Widely respected as an astronaut and writer, Michael Collins had no regrets about his role in NASA's most famous mission.
The latest flare-up in the post-Brexit argument over access to territorial waters has hit the U.K.'s own Jersey shore.
One church said they will hang a banner at their entrance that reads: "You love each other? We bless you!"
People are dying in line waiting to refill their own oxygen tanks amid crippling medical supply shortages, and many Indians blame their own leaders.
Given the lack of vaccine access nationwide, many considered the tourist attraction to be a "waste" of stimulus funding.
A U.S. envoy was among those visiting the region this week, hoping to negotiate a political solution. But there are obstacles, including the U.S. standoff with Iran.
Just 3% of currently closed businesses will ever reopen, according to an analysis by the New York Fed.
Women reported 65 percent of anti-Asian hate incidents between March 2020 and March 2021, according to Stop AAPI Hate.
New York AG says an industry-funded effort to repeal net neutrality led to 8 million fake comments being sent to regulators.
"This is a great day," Governor Tim Walz said at a Thursday news conference.
One church said they will hang a banner at their entrance that reads: "You love each other? We bless you!"
New York AG says an industry-funded effort to repeal net neutrality led to 8 million fake comments being sent to regulators.
Opponents argue that the bill disproportionately affects Democratic voters.
The internal feud over replacing Cheney as conference chair intensified with Trump's support for Stefanik.
Several states controlled by Republicans have pushed for big changes in voting and election laws in recent months.
Mr. Biden will speak in Lake Charles, Louisiana, near the Calcasieu River Bridge and then tour the Carrollton Water Plant in New Orleans.
Comedian and social media sensation Ziwe discusses her new late-night Showtime series, "Ziwe." It's a no-holds-barred mix of musical numbers, interviews, and sketches that challenge America's discomfort with race, politics, and other cultural issues. She joins "CBS This Morning" live after telling co-host Anthony Mason about making uncomfortable issues like race funny and why she doesn't subscribe to cancel culture.
Looking for something fresh to watch? Here are the top films available on the streaming platform.
Tickets will go on sale Thursday for Broadway shows this fall.
Shows, movies and documentaries you'll want to stream soon.
The story of the father-son duo will be told "through a mother's eyes."
New York AG says an industry-funded effort to repeal net neutrality led to 8 million fake comments being sent to regulators.
Indefinitely suspending former president after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was "inappropriate," board finds.
The Starship launch and landing capped a remarkable three weeks for the California-based rocket builder.
Blue Origin auctioning a ticket to suborbital space, promising that a ride "will change how you see the world."
"What we have said is basically less about Mr. Trump, and more about Facebook and the rights of users," co-chair Helle Thorning-Schmidt told "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil.
Updated maps show how U.S. temperatures and rainfall patterns are shifting – and reveal some clues about the future.
Its fast speed makes its landing place nearly impossible to predict, but it is expected to make landfall this weekend.
The White House is ramping up efforts to reach rural areas and communities where the pace of vaccinations has slowed.
"We're talking about trillions of cicadas that are gonna be emerging, singing, calling, finding mates in your backyard."
Retailer unveils incentive to get people immunized against COVID at CVS pharmacies inside 1,700-plus U.S. locations.
A new report from the Arthritis Foundation finds 100% of arthritis patients surveyed say they’ve experienced some form of pain over the past seven days. Dr. M. Elaine Husni, vice chair of rheumatology at the Cleveland Clinic and member of the Arthritis Foundation’s pain management expert panel, joined “CBSN AM” to discuss.
"This is a great day," Governor Tim Walz said at a Thursday news conference.
Millions of Americans are getting CDC-issued "vaccination record" cards. Here's what to do with them.
Drugmaker said Phase 2 trial of its coronavirus vaccine showed promising results in teens 12- to 17-years-old.
People are dying in line waiting to refill their own oxygen tanks amid crippling medical supply shortages, and many Indians blame their own leaders.
Drugmaker said Phase 2 trial of its coronavirus vaccine showed promising results in teens 12- to 17-years-old.
Connecticut and New Jersey are offering free drinks, while some businesses give out sweet treats to people who got their shot.
Roughly 498,000 people filed initial jobless claims last week, the lowest level since March 14, 2020.
Moderna's results are preliminary and involve the South African and Brazlian variants. Pfizer's are from real-world data out of Israel on the British variant.
Just $8 billion remains in the program, earmarked for companies headed by women or minorities.
"Our belief is that Suzanne is not alive at this time," Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said.
The Atlanta Civil Service Board reversed the firing on Wednesday, ruling that Garrett Rolfe was "not afforded his right to due process."
There was a gasp in the Rome courtroom as the presiding judge read the verdict.
The filing comes just weeks after a jury convicted Chauvin of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
The CIA said the suspect did not breach the compound.
The Starship launch and landing capped a remarkable three weeks for the California-based rocket builder.
Its fast speed makes its landing place nearly impossible to predict, but it is expected to make landfall this weekend.
A huge piece of space junk is about to make an uncontrolled re-entry back into Earth's atmosphere, threatening to drop debris on a number of cities around the world in the coming days. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero for a closer look.
Halley's Comet is expected to bring shooting stars to Earth this week.
Debris from the famous Halley's Comet will light up the sky this week. Experts say people may be able to see a meteor shower at some point between Tuesday and Thursday. CBS Los Angeles has the details.
Looking for something fresh to watch? Here are the top films available on the streaming platform.
Peterson's death sentence for the murder of his pregnant wife Laci has been overturned. Now his supporters are pushing for a complete retrial.
Shows, movies and documentaries you'll want to stream soon.
These reviews go from bad to just plain awful.
Some things are different, others are shockingly similar.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that the state will end remaining restrictions on outdoor limits and indoor activities by May 28. It's part of his three-step timeline to end all COVID-19 restrictions, which also includes lifting the mask mandate by July 1 or sooner.
Florida Governor Ron Desantis has signed comprehensive and controversial new voting restrictions into law Thursday. CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero for a closer look at what the changes mean going forward
Bill Baer is a visiting fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution, and served as assistant attorney general in charge of the Antitrust Division at the Department of Justice. He joined CBSN to discuss the decision by Facebook's Oversight Board to uphold the suspension of former President Donald Trump's accounts.
This CBSN Originals Documentary in the "Speaking Frankly" series examines when diversity measures can be helpful or harmful.
Two Americans have been found guilty of murdering an Italian police officer after a drug deal gone wrong in 2019. The students said they stabbed him out of self defense. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports for CBSN.