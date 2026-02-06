See the 2026 Winter Olympics schedule for today's events and beyond

The first events at the 2026 Winter Olympics are already underway, with a packed schedule of competition ahead, American viewers tuning in will need to take note of the time difference between the U.S. and Italy, where the Milano Cortina Games are taking place.

The opening ceremony is set for Friday, Feb. 6, but some early rounds of competition began two days earlier. Events are set to continue through the closing ceremony on Feb. 22. The Paralympics will take place the following month, from March 6 to March 15.

The venues in Italy are six hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time and nine hours ahead of Pacific Standard Time.

Here's what you need to know about the schedule for these Winter Games.

What is today's schedule for the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Friday, Feb. 6, features both the opening ceremony and competitions across several sports.

The day kicks off with men's and women's training events for Alpine skiing. That's followed by several round robin sessions of curling, with the U.S. scheduled to face Canada in one round.

There are also team events in ice dancing, pair skating and women's single skating. Also on the ice, there will be several women's preliminary rounds of ice hockey.

Training runs are scheduled for luge and ski jumping.

Live coverage of the opening ceremony begins on NBC at 2 p.m. ET and is expected to last for about three hours. There will also be an encore later Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

What is tomorrow's schedule for the 2026 Winter Olympics?

The schedule for Saturday, Feb. 7, features several types of skiing: Alpine, cross-country, freestyle and ski jumping.

There will also be several round robin sessions of curling, including a matchup between the U.S. and Great Britain. Viewers can also catch men's single skating and ice dance, along with ice hockey, luge, snowboarding and speed skating

When are the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2026 Olympics?

The opening ceremony for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games is on Friday, Feb. 6, two days after sporting events began. The event will feature performances from Mariah Carey, Laura Pausini and Andrea Bocelli.

The ceremony, produced by Balich Wonder Studio, will take place at the Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium, with additional events around Milan and athlete parades in Predazzo, Livigno and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The ceremony will start at 8 p.m. Central European Time (2 p.m. EST).

The Verona Arena will host the closing ceremony for this year's Winter Olympics on Feb. 22.

What is the 2026 Winter Olympics figure skating schedule?

Figure skating events begin on Feb. 6. Competition will continue daily through Feb. 11. There will be a break on Feb. 12, but there will be additional figure skating events on Feb. 13, 15, 16, 17 and 19.

The website for the Olympics details when team, pair and singles events are for figure skating.

What is the 2026 Winter Olympics snowboarding schedule?

Snowboarding events at the Winter Olympics start on Feb. 5, then continue from Feb. 7-9, 11-13 and 15-18.

The website for the Olympics details when qualifying events and final runs are for both men's and women's events.

An overview of the Olympics schedule for 2026

While the Olympics opening ceremony is on Friday, Feb. 6, events for the Winter Games actually started two days earlier on Feb. 4. The closing ceremony, along with several medal events, will be on Feb. 22.

While a full schedule is available online, the Milano Cortina Games organizers note that it is subject to change.

Wednesday, Feb. 4

Thursday, Feb. 5

Friday, Feb. 6

Saturday, Feb. 7

Sunday, Feb. 8

Monday, Feb. 9

Tuesday, Feb. 10

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Thursday, Feb. 12

Friday, Feb. 13

Saturday, Feb. 14

Sunday, Feb. 15

Monday, Feb. 16

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Thursday, Feb. 19

Friday, Feb. 20

Saturday, Feb. 21

Sunday, Feb. 22

Will the Olympics TV schedule be live or delayed?

There will be both live and tape-delayed coverage of the Olympics airing on TV. Viewers in the U.S. can watch on NBC and Peacock. According to the NBC Olympics website, NBC will have a minimum of five hours of live event coverage starting each morning and continuing on through the afternoon. Viewers can check NBC local listings here.