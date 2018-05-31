Puerto Rico's road to recovery
Complete coverage of the effort to rebuild Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria swept the island on Sept. 20, 2017
Latest
-
Official reveals new timeline for restoring power in Puerto Rico
"We all wish we were further along," CEO of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority said; more than 11,000 customers remain in the dark
-
Family members react to study showing shocking death toll from Hurricane Maria
A study by Harvard University found that the death toll in Puerto Rico stemming from Hurricane Maria is likely 70 times higher than official estimates
-
San Juan mayor criticizes local leaders, Trump after hurricane death toll study
A new Harvard University study estimates Puerto Rico's death toll from Hurricane Maria could be more than 70 times higher than reported. The study estimates more than 4,600 people died, but the official government death toll is 64. David Begnaud speaks with the San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz about the government response to the storm.
-
Puerto Rico governor responds to shocking report on hurricane death toll
Harvard University study estimates the death toll from the storm is more than 4,600 while the official government toll is 64
-
Study: Puerto Rico hurricane deaths likely over 4,600
The real death toll from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico is more than 70 times higher than officials claimed, according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud, who spent weeks in Puerto Rico reporting on the hurricane and its aftermath, joins CBSN to discuss the study.
-
Puerto Rico "preparing for a catastrophic event" as hurricane season nears
In the wake of Hurricane Maria, emergency plans have been changed to warn the island's residents they need enough supplies to survive 10 days, rather than three
-
Puerto Rico governor on "highly frustrating" hurricane recovery process
Ricardo Rosselló says the U.S. territory is "starting to reach normalcy," but 40,000 homes and businesses are still without power
-
Tensions rise as Puerto Rico residents lack basic services
Puerto Rico's Senate ordered government agencies to explain why tens of thousands of people in rural areas remain without power
-
Contractor involved in island-wide Puerto Rico blackout canned
Same company was linked to major outage last week; power back on for hundreds of thousands of 1.4 milion homes and businesses that lost it
-
"This is too much": Massive power outage hits Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico struggling with increasingly unstable power grid nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria hit
-
Large power outage hits Puerto Rico's capital, nearby areas
Power outage in Puerto Rico forces island's main public hospital, international airport to use generators
-
Puerto Rico running out of time as storm season approaches, FEMA says
More than 50,000 power customers remain in the dark after the Category 4 storm hit on Sept. 20
-
After Hurricane Maria, fuel requests by Walmart stores in Puerto Rico went unanswered
Puerto Rico officials had asked FEMA for emergency generator fuel for 46 Walmart store generators so perishable food wouldn't spoil
-
6 months after Hurricane Maria, CBS News returns to Puerto Rico
There's "a whole lot more light in the darkness" than there was last September, correspondent David Begnaud says
-
Puerto Rico warns of power company shutdown
The request comes as nearly 400,000 power customers across the island remain in the dark, five months after Hurricane Maria
-
Woman behind botched FEMA contract in Puerto Rico speaks out
Tiffany Brown says she should have enlisted more help to deliver 30 million meals in the wake of Hurricane Maria
-
Puerto Ricans grab machetes, shovels to restore power themselves
More than 400,000 power customers across Puerto Rico remain in the dark months after Hurricane Maria hit
-
Reports: Rat infestation impedes Puerto Rico donation efforts
The infestation contaminated supplies that never made it to the island, which was devastated last year by Hurricane Maria, the Orlando Sentinel reports
-
Puerto Rico warns its population and economy will plunge
The U.S. territory's economy is set to shrink by 11 percent next year as it continues to reel from Hurricane Maria
-
Puerto Rico on edge after 32 murders in just 11 days
Thirty-two people have been slain in Puerto Rico in the first 11 days of the year, double the number killed over the same period in 2017
-
Puerto Rico authorities: Nearly half of power customers still lack electricity
In October, Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rossello announced an "aggressive" rebuilding plan for the island, promising to fully restore electricity by Christmas
-
Puerto Rico cops sicking out over overtime pay lag post-Maria
Thousands calling in sick each day, in part to press for back pay for OT piling up since hurricane ravaged island
-
Puerto Rico orders review as data suggests hurricane deaths vastly undercounted
Gov. Ricardo Rossello said it's possible the death toll is higher than what is currently blamed on Maria, which caused $95 billion in damage
-
In Florida, Puerto Ricans displaced by hurricane struggle to adjust
More than 215,000 Puerto Ricans have arrived in Florida since October 3
-
Puerto Rico still waits for supplies despite $30M contract
Thousands of Puerto Ricans remain homeless, and many complain that the federal government is taking too long to provide basics
Hurricane Maria
