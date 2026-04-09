First major 2026 Atlantic hurricane forecast predicts slightly below-average season

Fewer storms than usual may develop during the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, researchers say, as climate patterns seem poised to favor slightly below-average activity compared with a typical year.

That prediction anchors the latest annual hurricane forecast from Colorado State University's Tropical Cyclones, Radar, Atmospheric Modeling and Software team, which was released Thursday. The team historically provides some of the earliest insights into what to expect from an upcoming season. Another key outlook will be released next month by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Colorado State University's team of experts estimate that 2026 will see 13 named storms develop in the Atlantic basin, including six hurricanes and two major hurricanes (defined as a Category 3 or higher).

They could occur at any point in the season, which officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, although activity typically peaks between August and October.

The team acknowledges their April forecast is preliminary, and, like NOAA's, will be updated once hurricane season is underway. But their initial prediction is still closely monitored each year by leaders and residents of hurricane-prone states — especially Florida and states along the Gulf Coast and Eastern Seaboard — readying themselves for the possibilities ahead.

"We always recommend, to coastal residents, to prepare the same way for every season," Delián Colón-Burgos, who co-authored the forecast, told CBS News. "Putting this out there in April gets people thinking about what's coming in the next couple of months."

Hurricane activity this year will dip to about 75% of the long-term seasonal average, according to the forecast. If accurate, that would mark somewhat of a decrease from last year's hurricane season, which brought 13 named storms, five hurricanes and four major hurricanes, although none made direct landfall in the U.S. last year. Federal data show an average season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

Colorado State University's 2026 Atlantic hurricane forecast compared with the number of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes that developed in 2025, and that develop during an average season. Nikki Nolan/CBS News

Colón-Burgos emphasized that communities vulnerable to the hazards of hurricane season should "take it seriously" regardless of the statistics. She said encouraging people to start preparations in advance and remain alert no matter what "is one of the most important things that we want to get across."

An atmospheric shift

An anticipated change in atmospheric conditions that can either coax or suppress the development of Atlantic hurricanes is the main driver of researchers' below-average forecast, Colón-Burgos said.

That's primarily because El Niño, the warmer phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, or ENSO, cycle, is expected to arrive this summer, according to the Climate Prediction Center. A phenomenon defined by shifting sea surface temperatures and precipitation in the Pacific Ocean, the cycle impacts weather across the United States and often foreshadows how busy a hurricane season will be.

During El Niño, Atlantic hurricanes tend to be less intense and less frequent.

The Climate Prediction Center has said there's a 62% chance El Niño will emerge between June and August, and last until at least the end of 2026. Forecasters expect that El Niño will be in full swing, and potentially strong, at the peak of this year's hurricane season.

Whether sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean rise or fall in the coming weeks is one variable creating uncertainty in the April forecast. Colón-Burgos said temperature trends are giving "a bit of a mixed signal" right now, and how they shape up could affect future storm predictions.

How many storms will make landfall in 2026?

The current forecast predicts there's a 32% chance of a major hurricane making landfall somewhere along the U.S. coastline in 2026, and 35% chance of one making landfall in the Caribbean. While those figures may seem low, researchers note that they don't account for less powerful storms, which can still be dangerous.

"It takes only one storm near you to make this an active season for you," said Michael Bell, who co-authored the forecast, in a statement.

No hurricanes struck the U.S. last year, for the first time in a decade, but some Caribbean islands were hit especially hard. Jamaica, in particular, was devastated by Hurricane Melissa, which made landfall as a formidable Category 5 storm and concluded the 2025 hurricane season.

A map of tropical systems that formed during the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. Nikki Nolan/CBS News

Named storms in 2026

The World Meteorological Organization prepares a list of names that will be assigned to a given year's tropical storms and hurricanes.

For 2026, the first named storm will be called Arthur, followed by Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard and Fay. The list continues alphabetically until wrapping up with Vicky and Wilfred, although not all letters in the alphabet are represented.

Names that will be given to tropical storms and hurricanes in 2026. Nikki Nolan/CBS News

A storm receives a name when its maximum wind speeds reach 39 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. If winds reach 74 mph, the storm becomes a hurricane. "Major" hurricanes are those with winds of at least 111 mph, corresponding with Category 3 or above on the Saffir-Simpson Scale commonly used to rate storms. Such powerful hurricanes are capable of causing catastrophic damage.