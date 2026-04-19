5 people wounded in shooting near University of Iowa campus, including 3 students

Five people were shot and injured at an Iowa City pedestrian mall near the University of Iowa campus overnight, police said Sunday. Students from the university were among the injured, according to school officials.

The Iowa City Police Department responded to a report of a large fight in the 100 Block of East College Street at 1:46 a.m. early Sunday, the department said in a news release. Arriving officers heard gunfire.

Multiple victims were hospitalized, police said. Police confirmed to CBS News that one person was in critical condition, while the other four victims are stable.

University of Iowa President Barb Wilson said in a statement that three students were among those shot. None of the victims has been publicly identified.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Police said they are seeking information about five "persons of interest associated with this shooting." The university also shared the request for information.

The pedestrian mall was closed for several hours and reopened Sunday afternoon.