Skydiver rescued after crashing into scoreboard during Virginia Tech football scrimmage

A skydiver crashed into the Lane Stadium scoreboard before Virginia Tech's spring football game Saturday.

Virginia Tech officials said on X that the skydiver "was safely secured and is currently stable" following rescue efforts. The incident caused a delay in the start of the spring game.

"Thankful for game days with Hokie Nation and for the Blacksburg and Virginia Tech first responders whose quick actions safely returned today's parachuter to the ground without injury," the university said.

The name of the skydiver wasn't released.

A paratrooper crashed after high winds blew him into the jumbotron prior to the Virginia Tech spring football game on April 18, 2026, at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"Our primary focus remains on their well-being," Virginia Tech officials said in a statement. "We extend our sincere appreciation to the first responders, event staff, and medical personnel for their swift, coordinated and professional response."

Video footage showed the skydiver's parachute landing between the "C" and the "H" on the Virginia Tech lettering on top of the scoreboard before first responders rescued him.

CBS News has reached out to the Blacksburg Fire Department for details on the incident.