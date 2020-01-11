Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits off quake-stunned Puerto Rico

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage along the island's southern coast where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit 8 miles south of Indios at a shallow depth of 6 miles.

There were no immediate reports of the extent of damage or injury.

It was the strongest shake yet since a magnitude 6.4 quake struck before dawn on Tuesday, knocking out power across the island and leaving many without water. In the southwestern part of the island, that quake knocked some homes right off their foundations.

More than 2,000 people remained in shelters as of Saturday, many fearful of returning to their homes, and others unable to because of extensive damage.

Since December 28, there have been nearly 2,000 earthquakes in Puerto Rico, 60 of which were felt.